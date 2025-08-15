Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Congratulations to India on 79th Independence Day

August 15, 2025 - 20:38
Việt Nam and India set up diplomatic ties in 1972 and elevated the relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2016.
Indian Consul General in HCM City Vipra Pandey speaks at a gathering held by the HCM City Union of Friendship Organisations to celebrate the 79th anniversary of India’s Independence Day. — VNA/VNS Photo Xuân Khu

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese leaders on Friday extended congratulations to their Indian counterparts on the 79th Independence Day (August 15, 1947 – 2025) of the South Asian country.

President Lương Cường offered his congratulations to Indian President Droupadi Murmu, while Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính sent a congratulatory message to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn sent a similar message to Speaker of the Indian Lok Sabha (the lower house) Om Birla.

The same day, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn extended congratulations to Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

Việt Nam and India set up diplomatic ties in 1972 and elevated the relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2016. — VNA/VNS

 

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Vietnamese Prime Minister holds phone talks with Cambodian counterpart

The two PMs affirmed that they will promote the effective implementation of the opinions agreed upon by the leaders of the two Parties; informed each other about the situation in each country; and agreed on key directions to further deepen bilateral cooperation in the coming time, especially in the fields of connectivity, trade and investment.
Politics & Law

Thai scholars hail Việt Nam’s reform vision

Reporting on Vietnam’s National Assembly’s passage of the revised Law on Organisation of Local Governments on June 16, which shifts to a two-tier local governance model — Thai media noted that the move is part of Việt Nam’s comprehensive national reform agenda.
Politics & Law

State President pledges stronger Việt–Finland partnership

During a reception for Finnish Ambassador to Việt Nam Keijo Norvanto in Hà Nội on Friday, who came to bid farewell at the end of his tenure, State President Lương Cường expressing appreciation for Finland’s long-standing, multifaceted support that has made important contributions to Việt Nam’s development.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom