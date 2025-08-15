Congratulations to India on 79th Independence Day

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese leaders on Friday extended congratulations to their Indian counterparts on the 79th Independence Day (August 15, 1947 – 2025) of the South Asian country.

President Lương Cường offered his congratulations to Indian President Droupadi Murmu, while Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính sent a congratulatory message to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn sent a similar message to Speaker of the Indian Lok Sabha (the lower house) Om Birla.

The same day, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn extended congratulations to Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

Việt Nam and India set up diplomatic ties in 1972 and elevated the relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2016. — VNA/VNS