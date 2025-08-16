Party leader attends inauguration of public security ministry's new headquarters

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Public Security inaugurated its headquarters at 96 Nguyễn Du Street in Cửa Nam Ward, Hà Nội on Saturday, in celebration of the 80th traditional day of the People's Public Security Force (August 19, 1945-2025) and the 20th All People's Security Safeguard Festival.

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm attended the ceremony, together with former and incumbent high-ranking leaders of the Party and the State, representatives of ministries, central agencies and the capital city of Hà Nội.

General Lương Tam Quang, Politburo member, Secretary of the Central Public Security Party Committee and Minister of Public Security, presided over the event.

According to the Ministry of Public Security, the headquarters project at 96 Nguyễn Du is an important work symbolising the modernisation of its infrastructure in line with the Politburo's Resolution No 12. Party General Secretary Tô Lâm laid the groundwork for the project from its first steps and provided guidance throughout its implementation process.

Construction commenced in December 2023, with the headquarters equipped with advanced and modern facilities, fully meeting and allowing room for the operational needs of the ministry.

To ensure timely completion of the 80th traditional day of the People's Public Security Force, the project management board and construction contractors launched a 200-day continuous work campaign to accelerate construction.

Throughout the process, the ministry’s leaders conducted regular site inspections and weekly coordination meetings with relevant contractors and units to review progress, promptly address challenges and expedite the schedule.

After nearly 18 months of construction, thanks to the close and determined direction of the Central Public Security Party Committee and the ministry's leaders, along with the support of central agencies, Hà Nội authorities, the investor and contractors, the project was successfully completed and put into operation, providing a modern and well-equipped working environment for the People’s Public Security Force.

At the ceremony, Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, Minister of Public Security Lương Tam Quang and other Party and State leaders and former leaders cut the ribbon to inaugurate the headquarters and planted commemorative trees in its compound. — VNA/VNS