President Lương Cường to pay State visits to Egypt, Angola

HÀ NỘI — At the invitation of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi and his spouse, and Angolan President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço and his spouse, Vietnamese State Preident Lương Cường and his spouse, along with a high-level Vietnamese delegation, will pay State visits to the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Republic of Angola from August 3 to 9, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday.

Việt Nam–Egypt relations

Việt Nam and Egypt established diplomatic relations on September 1, 1963, and have maintained a tradition of friendly ties over the years.

Egypt was the first North African nation to recognise Việt Nam as a full market economy, doing so in November 2013. It is currently Việt Nam’s largest trading partner in North Africa. In 2024, bilateral trade reached US$541.36 million. On the investment front, Egypt has 22 registered investment projects in Việt Nam with a total capital of US$2.87 million.

In education and training, Egypt annually grants Việt Nam 12 scholarships for Arabic language students. It also offers master's and doctoral programmes, though these are reserved for Muslim students.

At the local level, the capitals Cairo and Hà Nội signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in July 2023. Ninh Bình City and Luxor established a sister-city relationship in August 2018.

Egypt is among Africa’s leading economies and a top destination for foreign direct investment (FDI), with investment concentrated in green energy, oil and gas, real estate, manufacturing, financial services, and construction. Key sectors of the Egyptian economy include tourism, petroleum, textiles, agricultural processing, chemicals, and construction. Major exports include crude oil, petroleum products, cotton, garments, mechanical products, chemicals, and agricultural goods. Main imports are machinery, wood products, and fuel.

Egypt is one of the top contributors to the African Union (AU) operating budget and hosts the headquarters of the Arab League. The country plays an important mediating role in the region. Internationally, Egypt was a key proponent of national liberation movements in the 1950s and 1960s and a founding member of the Non-Aligned Movement. It has served multiple terms as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, most recently during the 2016–2017 term.

Việt Nam–Angola relations

Việt Nam and Angola established diplomatic relations on November 12, 1975. Việt Nam was the second country in the world to recognise Angola’s independence, doing so just one day after its declaration.

Angola recognised Việt Nam’s full market economy status in April 2008. In terms of trade, bilateral ties have seen encouraging progress, with trade turnover reaching nearly US$250 million in 2024. Việt Nam mainly exports rice, textiles, coffee, confectionery, and cereal-based products, while importing timber, wood products, and liquefied gas.

As of December 2024, Angola had four investment projects in Việt Nam with a total registered capital of US$118.4 million. Conversely, Việt Nam had four projects in Angola with a total registered capital of US$2.98 million. Since June 2024, Xuân Thiện Group has received approval from the Angolan Government to implement several large-scale, long-term projects in energy, minerals, and agriculture.

The two countries closely coordinate and support each other in multilateral forums, especially within the United Nations and the Non-Aligned Movement.

In education and healthcare, Việt Nam has been sending experts to work in Angola since the 1980s. Currently, over 100 Vietnamese specialists are working in the country.

In the fields of culture and tourism, Luanda – Angola’s capital – is home to Hồ Chí Minh Avenue, a 3.4km-long road considered one of the most beautiful in the city. Many key institutions, such as the MPLA Party headquarters, various ministries, and the national television broadcaster, are located along the avenue.

Angola is home to the largest Vietnamese community in Africa, with around 8,000 Vietnamese living and working there, mostly in Luanda and other major cities. The community is active in retail, restaurants, construction, timber trade, and healthcare.

The Vietnamese Association in Angola was officially recognised by the Angolan Government in April 2016. The Vietnamese Business Association in Angola was established in June 2024. — VNS