PM orders ramping up of safety measures ahead of national holiday

HÀ NỘI — As Việt Nam prepares to mark the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day with a four-day celebration, the Government is stepping up security and safety efforts nationwide to ensure the festivities unfold without incident.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has issued an urgent directive to ministries, sectors and local authorities, calling for tightened public order and security measures during the national holiday, which is expected to draw large crowds — including international delegations — to various commemorative events.

The PM cautioned that hostile forces may attempt to exploit the national occasion to incite division and undermine the country’s unity. At the same time, the influx of travellers, public gatherings, parades and mass events pose challenges to law enforcement, with increased risks of traffic incidents, criminal activity and fire hazards.

In response, local and national authorities are being instructed to reinforce public safety protocols. Leaders of ministries, ministry-level agencies and provincial People’s Committees have been ordered to implement the Government’s previous directives on public order and fire prevention more rigorously.

Security forces are expected to maintain 24/7 operations, particularly at the grassroots level, to monitor developments and swiftly respond to any disruptions. Detailed contingency plans must be in place to handle emergencies and complex scenarios that may arise over the course of the holiday.

The Minister of Public Security will coordinate efforts with the Ministry of National Defence, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other key agencies to closely track the situation. Should any complications occur, timely reports and recommendations are to be submitted to the Party and State leadership.

Vigilance is being increased at critical infrastructure points, strategic routes and sensitive areas, with heightened monitoring of individuals considered potential threats. Law enforcement will also be cracking down on common holiday-related offences, including theft, illegal street racing, drug use, gambling and public disorder.

Fire safety is also a major focus. Facilities with high fire or explosion risks — especially those expected to see heavy tourist or event-related foot traffic — are under particular scrutiny.

In border regions, the Ministry of National Defence has been tasked with boosting patrols and tightening control over remote trails, waterways and crossings to stem illegal immigration.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, together with the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation, will lead public information campaigns promoting law compliance, safety awareness and national unity. Media agencies are also being asked to work alongside police to counter harmful content aimed at disrupting social cohesion.

Local governments are being urged to remain alert, safeguard communities, and act proactively to minimise risks during the holiday period. — VNS