Việt Nam urges protection of women, girls from sexual violence in conflict

NEW YORK — Việt Nam called for a comprehensive, victim-centred approach and stronger preventive measures to address sexual violence in conflict zones during the United Nations Security Council (UNSC)’s annual open debate in New York on August 19.

Minister Counsellor Nguyễn Hoàng Nguyên, Deputy Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN, voiced concern over rising incidence of sexual violence that hampers humanitarian access and essential services in conflict areas. He stressed the need to tackle the root causes of gender inequality while ensuring victims remain at the core of response efforts.

Nguyên proposed prioritising prevention, including the use of information technology in UN peacekeeping missions to bolster early-warning capabilities. He also urged greater protection of critical civilian infrastructure, such as hospitals, clean water systems and shelters, to ensure victims can access recovery and reintegration services.

Highlighting Việt Nam's contributions at the UN, Nguyên noted the country’s role in spearheading the UNSC’s adoption of Resolution 2573 (2021) on protecting essential civilian infrastructure, as well as domestic efforts under its National Strategy on Gender Equality for 2021–2030.

Việt Nam pledges to work closely with the global community to prevent sexual violence and protect women and girls in conflict, he said.

The debate was chaired by the Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Panama, which holds the Council Presidency for August 2025, and was attended by representatives of more than 70 member states. The debate was themed “Identifying innovative strategies to ensure access to life-saving services and protection for survivors of sexual violence in conflict zones”.

The latest report by the UN Secretary-General, presented by Pramila Patten, Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict, revealed an alarming increase in such cases in 2024, with 92% of victims being women and girls.

Delegates voiced concern over the use of sexual violence as a tactic of war and highlighted growing threats to women and girls when peacekeeping missions conclude. Many called for greater awareness, stronger accountability, an end to impunity for perpetrators, and enhanced protection measures to ensure timely access to essential services for victims. — VNA/VNS