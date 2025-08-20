Politics & Law
Politics & Law

Flags fly high in National Day flight rehearsal

August 20, 2025 - 14:45
Helicopters carrying the Party and national flags conducted formation training at Hòa Lạc Airport on Wednesday, ahead of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day on September 2.
The crew of a Mi-171 helicopter prepares the flags before a formation training flight. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Helicopters bearing the Party flag and the national flag conducted training flights on Wednesday as part of preparations for the upcoming grand military parade celebrating the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day to take place on September 2 in Hà Nội.

A helicopter flies with the flag fluttering in the wind. — VNA/VNS Photo

The exercise took place at Hòa Lạc Airport, where the Air Defence–Air Force Technical Institute collaborated with helicopter regiments 916, 917 and 930 to carry out the training. — VNS

A helicopter carried the national flag. — Photo courtesy of Báo Tin Tức/VNA
Party flag and national flag go in pair. — Photo courtesy of Báo Tin Tức/VNA
helicopter rehearsal

