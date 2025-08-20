Flags fly high in National Day flight rehearsal

HÀ NỘI — Helicopters bearing the Party flag and the national flag conducted training flights on Wednesday as part of preparations for the upcoming grand military parade celebrating the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day to take place on September 2 in Hà Nội.

The exercise took place at Hòa Lạc Airport, where the Air Defence–Air Force Technical Institute collaborated with helicopter regiments 916, 917 and 930 to carry out the training. — VNS