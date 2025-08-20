HCM City calls for continued int’l support for sustainable, prosperous future

HCM CITY — HCM City hopes to continue receiving support and close cooperation from international friends, partners, and peace-loving people worldwide via the bridge-building role of diplomats, consuls general, and heads of international organisations in the city, thus fostering a favourable environment for sustainable development and a future of shared prosperity, a local official has said.

Nguyễn Văn Được, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCM City, made the remarks while speaking at a diplomatic reception on Tuesday in celebration of the 80th National Day (September 2, 1945–2025). The event gathered local officials, consuls general, representatives of consular agencies, heads of international organisations, and large foreign businesses in the city.

Highlighting Việt Nam’s historic milestones, he stressed that under the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV)’s leadership, guided by Marxism-Leninism and Hồ Chí Minh’s thought, the entire Vietnamese people have remained united and achieved successive victories over the past eight decades.

He noted that HCM City, with its proud tradition as a resilient stronghold during the wars and a city of compassion in peacetime, has always played a pioneering role in national construction and development. The southern hub has made significant contributions in human and material resources to the nation’s great achievements over 80 years of national independence, 50 years since national reunification, and almost 40 years of Đổi mới (Renewal).

Được thanked countries and cities, international partners, foreign investors, friends worldwide and, especially, overseas Vietnamese for their trust and valuable support for the city’s development and accomplishments.

The city pledged to foster confidence, self-reliance, and national pride, with solidarity and unity as the guiding principle, intelligence and creativity as the resource, people and businesses as the centre, and enterprises as an engine, to promote development, the official said.

Ariadne Feo Labrada, Consul General of Cuba in HCM City, said the success of the August Revolution and the Declaration of Independence gave momentum to Việt Nam’s revolution, leading to historic victories, including the liberation of the South and national reunification.

According to the Cuban diplomat, the Declaration of Independence remains deeply cherished by generations of Vietnamese people, not only for its historical and legal significance but also for the humanistic and patriotic values that President Hồ Chí Minh dedicated his whole life to. Its historic pledge – that the Vietnamese people would devote all their spirit, forces, lives, and wealth to safeguard freedom and independence – continues to inspire the nation’s development today and in the future.

Expressing her admiration for Việt Nam’s achievements over the past 80 years, Labrada expressed her belief that HCM City will continue to grow strongly and remain a key driver of the country’s socio-economic achievements.

On the occasion, the municipal People’s Committee organised a photo exhibition themed “Hồ Chí Minh City: cooperation and development toward a new era”, and a display of some outstanding OCOP products. — VNA/VNS