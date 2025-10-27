Việt Nam, Algeria hold fourth political consultation

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Anh Tuấn and Secretary-General of the Algerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, National Community Abroad and African Affairs Lounes Magramane co-chaired the fourth political consultation between the two countries in Hà Nội on Monday.

During the consultation, the two sides briefed each other on the situation in their respective countries, reviewed bilateral cooperation over the recent past, and discussed concrete measures to further enhance the traditional friendship and cooperation between Việt Nam and Algeria. They also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Tuấn and Magramane agreed to strengthen coordination between the two foreign ministries, including in promoting high-level mutual visits, thereby laying a solid political foundation for elevating bilateral ties to a new level that matches the countries’ roles, standing, and potential.

Both sides concurred that economic, trade, and investment cooperation should continue to serve as a key pillar of bilateral relations, with the goal of raising two-way trade to US$1 billion in the near future.

Tuấn proposed that Algeria facilitate the Bir Seba oil and gas project and support Việt Nam in developing the Halal industry.

Magramane affirmed his country’s determination to preserve and further develop the traditional friendship with Việt Nam, nurtured through their shared struggles for independence and freedom.

He said Algeria is currently reforming its investment law to attract more foreign investors, and it hopes that Vietnamese enterprises will come to explore investment and business opportunities.

The Algerian Government will create favourable conditions for Vietnamese investors, including the Petrovietnam Exploration Production Corporation (PVEP), the official stated.

The two sides agreed to expand cooperation in new areas such as automobile production, electronic components, and emerging technologies while promoting cultural and sports exchanges and educating younger generations about the long-standing bonds between the two nations.

Exchanging views on global and regional developments, both sides affirmed their support for multilateralism, international cooperation, and the peaceful settlement of disputes in line with international law and the UN Charter. They also agreed to continue coordinating with and supporting each other at multilateral forums where both Việt Nam and Algeria are members, particularly the United Nations. — VNA/VNS