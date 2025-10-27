State Vice President hosts Ecuadorian counterpart in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — State Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân had a meeting in Hà Nội on Monday with Vice President of Ecuador Maria Jose Pinto Gonzalez Artigas on the occasion of her attendance at the signing ceremony of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime (Hanoi Convention).

Xuân welcomed Maria Jose Pinto Gonzalez Artigas on her first visit to Việt Nam and for leading Ecuador’s high-ranking delegation to the event, which demonstrates Ecuador’s commitment to global efforts against cybercrime and transnational crime.

The visit also contributes to strengthening bilateral relations as the two nations mark the 45th anniversary of diplomatic ties (January 1, 1980 – 2025), she said, expressed appreciation for the solidarity and support of the Ecuadorian people during Việt Nam’s struggle for independence and its national development today. She affirmed that Việt Nam values its traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Ecuador and is determined to advance bilateral relations in a more substantive and effective manner for the benefit of both peoples.

Maria Jose Pinto Gonzalez Artigas congratulated Việt Nam on successfully hosting the Hanoi Convention signing ceremony, highlighting Việt Nam’s leadership role in and active contributions to global cybercrime prevention. She expressed admiration for Việt Nam’s dynamic growth and reaffirmed Ecuador’s wish to expand cooperation with Việt Nam bilaterally and multilaterally as part of its policy to expand engagement with the Asia-Pacific region.

The two sides discussed cooperation potential in trade, investment, agriculture, telecommunications, defence, security, education, culture and sports, as well as in protecting the rights of women and children.

They agreed to enhance high-level exchanges, make full use of existing political and economic cooperation mechanisms, and promote trade and investment linkages in areas of mutual strength.

Xuân proposed that Ecuador soon recognise Việt Nam as a market economy and create favourable conditions for Vietnamese enterprises to invest in the country, especially in telecommunications, agriculture and oil and gas.

Both sides agreed that amid global uncertainties, Việt Nam and Ecuador should intensify consultations and mutual support at international organisations and multilateral forums, uphold international law and multilateralism, and contribute to peace, stability and prosperity in both regions and globally.

On this occasion, Xuân conveyed State President Lương Cường’s invitation to President Daniel Noboa to visit Việt Nam. In return, Maria Jose Pinto Gonzalez Artigas invited Xuân to visit Ecuador. The Vietnamese official expressed thanks and suggested that both sides coordinate in arranging the visits through diplomatic channels. — VNA/VNS