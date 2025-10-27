Việt Nam, New Zealand navies hold maritime drill off HCM City

HCM CITY — The Vietnamese Navy’s Vessel 379 from Brigade 167 of Naval Region 2 conducted a joint drill with the Royal New Zealand Navy’s largest support vessel HMNZS Aotearoa in waters southeast of HCM City on Monday.

The Vietnamese vessel was led by Sen. Lieut. Col. Phạm Văn Phương, Deputy Brigade Commander and Chief of Staff of Brigade 167, while the guest side was captained by Lieut. Col. Robert Welford, with a crew of 109 sailors.

The two sides carried out a series of coordinated operations, including formation maneuvering, at-sea salute procedures, information exchange, and training in international signal communication, alongside following the Code for Unplanned Encounters at Sea (CUES). All operations adhered closely to a pre-agreed plan.

Earlier from October 23 to 27, HMNZS Aotearoa made a courtesy port call at Nhà Rồng Wharf in HCM City, where its crew engaged in exchange and goodwill activities with representatives from Việt Nam’s Naval Region 2 Command. Brigade 167 also sent a working group aboard HMNZS Aotearoa to finalise the joint exercise plan and share expertise in logistics and technical operations.

Phương said the drill helped bolster Vietnamese naval officers and soldiers' foreign language skills, ship-handling capabilities, collision-avoidance techniques, and readiness for unexpected maritime encounters. It also supported proficiency in signal flags, semaphore, and international maritime communications, while raising knowledge about maritime safety and improving coordination, thus fostering mutual understanding, trust, and cooperation between the Việt Nam People’s Navy and the Royal New Zealand Navy.

He added that the exercise showcased the professionalism and competence of Brigade 167 personnel, contributing to the continued enhancement of friendship, cooperation, and development for the sake of peace, stability, security, and safety at sea. — VNA/VNS