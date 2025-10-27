Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Party leader receives Lao People’s Revolutionary Party delegation

October 27, 2025 - 18:39
Việt Nam always strongly supports Laos in its reform and development endeavours, and is ready to share experience and give the highest priority to assisting Laos in implementing its strategic tasks for the coming tenure, said Party chief Tô Lâm.

 

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Tô Lâm (right) receives LPRP's Politburo member and Deputy Prime Minister Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune in Hà Nội on Monday. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Tô Lâm on October 27 received a delegation of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) led by Politburo member and Deputy Prime Minister Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune.

The Lao delegation is in Việt Nam to attend the 12th Theory Conference between the two Parties.

General Secretary Lâm welcomed the Lao delegation and highly valued the significance of their visit and participation in the workshop, which comes as both Parties and countries are actively implementing their respective congress resolutions and preparing for their national Party Congresses in early 2026. 

He hailed Laos’ comprehensive and positive achievements, particularly its well-prepared efforts for the 12th National Congress of the LPRP, which will serve as a solid foundation for a new phase of development. The General Secretary affirmed that Việt Nam always strongly supports Laos in its reform and development endeavours, and is ready to share experience and give the highest priority to assisting Laos in implementing its strategic tasks for the coming tenure.

He emphasised the crucial role of theoretical work for both Parties. He noted that the theme of this year's conference, which focuses on restructuring and organising the political system to meet new development requirements, with experiences of Việt Nam and Laos, is of strategic importance and closely guided by both Parties’ leaders.

The conference, he said, provided an opportunity for policymakers and scholars to exchange views and clarify shared orientations in political system reform, focusing on building streamlined, efficient and people-centred institutions.

He shared that Việt Nam has actively reorganised and streamlined its political apparatus over the past time, drawing valuable lessons from practice. A lean structure and capable, effective workforce, he said, are essential for ensuring substantive implementation of Party resolutions.

Việt Nam’s reform aimed to transform governance from an administrative state into a facilitating one, with people at the centre, he noted.

A key lesson, he stressed, was that “all Party policies must serve the people”, with the principle that “what is said must be done; the central level sets an example, and localities follow”, ensuring that policies are effectively implemented and bring tangible benefits to citizens. He expressed Việt Nam’s readiness to share this experience to help strengthen the theoretical foundations and leadership capacity of both Parties in the new period.

Deputy Prime Minister Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune thanked General Secretary Lâm for his warm reception and valuable insights, reflecting the enduring solidarity and friendship between the two Parties and nations.

He congratulated Việt Nam on its historic achievements after nearly 40 years of renewal, particularly in streamlining the political system, describing these as valuable lessons for Laos to study and apply.

He affirmed that the 12th Theory Conference is a continuation of the long-standing tradition of theoretical cooperation between the two Parties, enriching their shared ideological foundation and supporting national development in the new context. He noted that theoretical collaboration had deepened the special Việt Nam–Laos relationship and strengthened both Parties’ theoretical capacity in leading socialist-oriented nation-building. — VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Vietnamese PM holds working breakfast with Cambodian, Lao counterparts

The PMs also highlighted the strong development of Việt Nam–Cambodia–Laos relations, marked by high political trust and close cooperation across all fields. They noted that the three countries have maintained the regular exchange of high-level delegations, effectively implemented cooperation mechanisms, and deepened their defence - security collaboration.
Politics & Law

PM attends 28th ASEAN–Japan Summit

ASEAN leaders emphasised Japan as one of the bloc’s oldest and most reliable partners. Bilateral cooperation has grown substantively and dynamically, becoming a model of a practical and mutually beneficial Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom