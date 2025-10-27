Party leader receives Lao People’s Revolutionary Party delegation

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Tô Lâm on October 27 received a delegation of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) led by Politburo member and Deputy Prime Minister Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune.

The Lao delegation is in Việt Nam to attend the 12th Theory Conference between the two Parties.

General Secretary Lâm welcomed the Lao delegation and highly valued the significance of their visit and participation in the workshop, which comes as both Parties and countries are actively implementing their respective congress resolutions and preparing for their national Party Congresses in early 2026.

He hailed Laos’ comprehensive and positive achievements, particularly its well-prepared efforts for the 12th National Congress of the LPRP, which will serve as a solid foundation for a new phase of development. The General Secretary affirmed that Việt Nam always strongly supports Laos in its reform and development endeavours, and is ready to share experience and give the highest priority to assisting Laos in implementing its strategic tasks for the coming tenure.

He emphasised the crucial role of theoretical work for both Parties. He noted that the theme of this year's conference, which focuses on restructuring and organising the political system to meet new development requirements, with experiences of Việt Nam and Laos, is of strategic importance and closely guided by both Parties’ leaders.

The conference, he said, provided an opportunity for policymakers and scholars to exchange views and clarify shared orientations in political system reform, focusing on building streamlined, efficient and people-centred institutions.

He shared that Việt Nam has actively reorganised and streamlined its political apparatus over the past time, drawing valuable lessons from practice. A lean structure and capable, effective workforce, he said, are essential for ensuring substantive implementation of Party resolutions.

Việt Nam’s reform aimed to transform governance from an administrative state into a facilitating one, with people at the centre, he noted.

A key lesson, he stressed, was that “all Party policies must serve the people”, with the principle that “what is said must be done; the central level sets an example, and localities follow”, ensuring that policies are effectively implemented and bring tangible benefits to citizens. He expressed Việt Nam’s readiness to share this experience to help strengthen the theoretical foundations and leadership capacity of both Parties in the new period.

Deputy Prime Minister Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune thanked General Secretary Lâm for his warm reception and valuable insights, reflecting the enduring solidarity and friendship between the two Parties and nations.

He congratulated Việt Nam on its historic achievements after nearly 40 years of renewal, particularly in streamlining the political system, describing these as valuable lessons for Laos to study and apply.

He affirmed that the 12th Theory Conference is a continuation of the long-standing tradition of theoretical cooperation between the two Parties, enriching their shared ideological foundation and supporting national development in the new context. He noted that theoretical collaboration had deepened the special Việt Nam–Laos relationship and strengthened both Parties’ theoretical capacity in leading socialist-oriented nation-building. — VNA/VNS