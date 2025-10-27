Vietnamese PM holds working breakfast with Cambodian, Lao counterparts

KUALA LUMPUR — Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính had a working breakfast with his Cambodian and Lao counterparts Hun Manet and Sonexay Siphandone in Kuala Lumpur on Monday on the occasion of his attendance at the 47th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Malaysia.

The Vietnamese Government leader congratulated Laos and Cambodia on their remarkable and comprehensive achievements in recent times.

In a friendly and open atmosphere, the leaders exchanged views on areas of joint cooperation as well as regional and international issues of mutual concern. They stressed that all three countries are striving to overcome security, political, and socio-economic challenges stemming from global and regional fluctuations. They acknowledged the substantive progress achieved in bilateral and trilateral relations in recent years.

The PMs also highlighted the strong development of Việt Nam–Cambodia–Laos relations, marked by high political trust and close cooperation across all fields. They noted that the three countries have maintained the regular exchange of high-level delegations, effectively implemented cooperation mechanisms, and deepened their defence - security collaboration.

They stressed the need to preserve and strengthen the traditional solidarity and close ties among Việt Nam, Cambodia, and Laos, agreeing to maintain regular exchanges and trilateral meetings across channels and levels, beginning with upcoming meetings among the ministers of national defence, public security, and foreign affairs. They also pledged to enhance exchanges and cooperation in digital economy and digital government.

PM Chính shared Việt Nam’s experience in implementing electronic identification and building a “digital citizen” model to better serve the people.

The leaders also agreed to strengthen cooperation in fighting crimes, safeguarding a friendly, peaceful, stable, and developing shared border, and accelerating border demarcation and marker planting. They pledged to promptly prevent individuals and organisations from undermining trilateral relations, especially in cyberspace, and address emerging issues in a constructive manner.

They stressed that attention should be paid to strengthening transport infrastructure connectivity, and border area development cooperation; and working together to create breakthroughs in economic, trade, investment and financial partnerships, and international integration, serving as a driving force to soon raise two-way trade between Việt Nam and Cambodia to US$20 billion, and between Việt Nam and Laos to $5 billion.

The PMs agreed to hold regular consultations on international and regional issues of common concern, as well as matters related to the bilateral and trilateral relations.

Cambodian PM Hun Manet expressed appreciation for the support of Việt Nam, Laos, and other ASEAN member states, especially Malaysia - ASEAN Chair 2025 - and the US, in helping Cambodia and Thailand reach an agreement on the ceasefire monitoring mechanism, noting that this agreement clearly demonstrates ASEAN’s central role.

PM Chính thanked Cambodia and Laos for sending high-level delegations and armed forces to participate in the military parade and march celebrating the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30, 1975 - 2025) and the 80th anniversary of National Day of Việt Nam (September 2, 1945 - 2025), as well as sending high-ranking delegations to attend the signing ceremony of the UN Convention against Cybercrime (also known as Hanoi Convention) in Hà Nội last Saturday. He affirmed that the participation of the three countries’ leaders in major events of each country is a strong message about the tradition of solidarity and close attachement among the three countries.

On this occasion, the Vietnamese leader thanked and showed his hope that the governments of Cambodia and Laos will continue to support and create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese communities in their countries to live stably, integrate into the host societies, and contribute actively to the development of Cambodia and Laos as well as to the relations among the three nations. — VNA/VNS