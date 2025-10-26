Hanoi Convention – a foundation for protecting sovereignty, enhancing multilateralism

HÀ NỘI —A side discussion on the UN Convention against Cybercrime (Hanoi Convention) – a foundation for protecting sovereignty and strengthening multilateralism took place in Hà Nội on October 26, under the chair of Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyễn Minh Vũ, as part of the convention signing ceremony.

Ambassador Vũ described the convention’s adoption as a historic milestone, saying that it is the first comprehensive UN treaty targeting cybercrime. Shaped through an inclusive and open multilateral negotiation process, the document reaffirms each nation’s right to define cybercrimes under its own legal system while promoting cross-border cooperation.

According to him, the convention represents not only a victory of multilateralism but also a profound test of how sovereignty is understood in the digital age.

Jay Anson, Director of the Office of Digital Residency and Chief Information Security Officer at the Ministry of Finance of Palau, said the convention established a common framework enabling countries to collaborate more swiftly and effectively in investigation, information sharing, and prosecution of cross-border cybercriminals.

Bahram Heidari, Director-General for International Judicial Cooperation at the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, called the Hanoi Convention a landmark achievement providing the first global legal framework on cybercrime. He highlighted the importance of Article 5, which underscores respect for sovereignty, non-interference in internal affairs, and territorial integrity - “the umbrella” overarching the entire document.

The convention also includes a dedicated chapter on international cooperation, covering extradition, mutual legal assistance, and transfer of prisoners, striking a balance between safeguarding sovereignty and promoting collaboration.

In his closing speech, Vũ stressed that "the convention is not merely a legal document but a foundation of trust, cooperation, and shared responsibility among nations". The discussion, he said, offered diverse and insightful perspectives on how the treaty can simultaneously safeguard national sovereignty and advance international cooperation in an increasingly interconnected digital world.

He added that the event carried particular significance as many countries now view cybersecurity as a core element of national security, with digital sovereignty emerging as an inseparable component of state sovereignty - a new frontier of defence in the digital age.

Countries must remain steadfast in upholding the principle of sovereignty while fostering the spirit of multilateralism as the convention moves into the implementation phase, he said. VNA/VNS