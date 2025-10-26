Việt Nam welcomes Cambodia–Thailand peace document signing

HÀ NỘI – As a neighbour of both Cambodia and Thailand and a member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Việt Nam is deeply interested in and welcomes the signing of the peace pact between Cambodia and Thailand on Sunday, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng said.

Responding to reporters’ questions on Sunday regarding Việt Nam’s reaction to the signing of the peace document on the sidelines of the 47th ASEAN Summit and related summits in Malaysia, Hằng stated that this was an important and positive step, reflecting the two countries’ commitment to peace, cooperation, and development, in line with the ASEAN Charter and the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC).

"Việt Nam highly values the efforts of countries, including Malaysia - the 2025 ASEAN Chair, and its Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, the US and President Donald Trump, and relevant sides in seeking a peaceful solution to the issue," she said.

"Việt Nam believes that the peace document will serve as a foundation for reinforcing trust and working towards a long-term peaceful settlement," Hằng said, adding that Việt Nam would continue to actively engage in ASEAN’s collective efforts to support Cambodia and Thailand in the full and effective implementation of this document. VNA/VNS