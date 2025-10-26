Vietnamese PM attends 47th ASEAN Summit’s opening session in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính joined leaders of other ASEAN countries and Timor-Leste at the opening ceremony of the 47th ASEAN Summit and related summits in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

The events form the second series of summits hosted by Malaysia as ASEAN Chair in 2025 under the theme “Inclusivity and Sustainability”.

The opening ceremony also saw the presence of Brazilian President Lula da Silva, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the European Council Antonio Costa, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, as well as representatives from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank, and other regional and international organisations.

In his opening remarks, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim warmly welcomed ASEAN leaders, partners, and friends from across the continents to the 47th ASEAN Summit.

He affirmed that ASEAN remained resilient, grounded in the strong belief that respect and justice will always unite its member states, even amid the challenges of 2025, a year of volatility that tested the resilience of regional economies and their will and trust in cooperation, dialogue, and understanding.

He also highlighted that the peace agreement inked between Cambodia and Thailand showcased the power of trust and the courage to choose reconciliation and peace.

Congratulating Timor-Leste on officially becoming ASEAN’s 11th member, the Malaysian PM stated that this marked a historic milestone in the bloc’s development, demonstrating ASEAN’s commitment to supporting Timor-Leste’s development and enhancement of its strategic autonomy.

The host leader stressed that ASEAN must continue strengthening cooperation for the shared goal of regional peace and prosperity, further deepening economic cooperation, expanding trade links, improving competitiveness, effectively implementing economic cooperation agreements, and initiatives that support connectivity and green growth, such as the ASEAN Power Grid, the ASEAN Blue Economy Framework, the electric vehicle ecosystem, and enhanced digital economic partnership.

He urged ASEAN to be ready to forge new partnerships while further deepening existing ones to respond to rising protectionism and shifts in global supply chains.

At the opening ceremony, ASEAN leaders signed an official declaration admitting Timor-Leste as the 11th member of the association.

Timor-Leste PM Kay Rala Xanana Gusmao, in his speech, affirmed that joining ASEAN marked a historic milestone, realising the country’s long-cherished aspiration for integration after a persistent and determined journey.

He thanked ASEAN member states and partners for their support during Timor-Leste’s preparation process, stressing that the country views ASEAN as a strategic choice for the future. He reaffirmed his country’s commitment to fully abide by the ASEAN Charter and obligations, promote unity and cooperation, and actively contribute to the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 for a peaceful, prosperous, and people-centred region.

On this occasion, the organising committee presented the 2025 ASEAN Award to the Union Youth Federations of Cambodia (UYFC) for its contributions in promoting volunteerism, enhancing youth roles, and strengthening unity among young people in ASEAN member states. VNA/VNS