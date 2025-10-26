Việt Nam makes active contributions to multilateralism: UN Secretary-General

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has been actively supporting the United Nations’ reform process, and the UN strongly encourages the Southeast Asian nation to continue voicing its support for efforts to make the organisation more effective, efficient, and responsive to global challenges.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres made the remarks on Saturday in an interview jointly conducted by the Việt Nam Television (VTV) and the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) on the occasion of the Signing Ceremony and High-Level Conference of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime in Hà Nội.

The opening of the signing of the Hanoi Convention coincides with the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations on October 24, 1945, adding deeper significance to the event.

Sharing his thoughts, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said this milestone demonstrated that, 80 years after the UN began its work, multilateralism remained strong and continued to be the most effective way to address today’s global challenges.

Cybercrime posed serious threats - from violations of personal privacy and psychological harm to children, to devastating economic consequences and trillions of dollars in global losses - yet, until now, there had been no effective international cooperation mechanism to combat it.

Then the UN came together, and it was possible, after five years of negotiations, to come to this convention, Guterres said.

Eighty years after the UN’s foundation, the organisation continued to rely on multilateral responses to address today’s challenges, recognising that no single country can tackle climate change, maintain global peace and security, combat cybercrime, or manage the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence on its own.

"We need multilateral institutions, and this ceremony is the proof that multilateralism is alive and that UN is as important for the world today as it was 80 years ago," said Guterres.

As the world faces unprecedented challenges that demand equally unprecedented solutions, the UN Secretary-General recognised Vietnam’s active support for the UN reform process.

He said the UN strongly encouraged Vietnam to continue having a strong voice in its ongoing efforts to make the organisation more effective, efficient, and cost-effective - better able to support people in difficult circumstances worldwide and to assist governments in developing strategies for sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

Sharing his impressions of Vietnamese youth, as well as young people from other countries participating in the event, the UN Secretary-General said everything being achieved in Việt Nam today was thanks to the active participation of young people.

"Youth are not the next generation, they are the generation of today," he said, adding that the energy and dynamism of Vietnamese youth would be the strongest guarantees for the country’s future of peace, prosperity, and sustainable development. VNA/VNS