Home Politics & Law

Discussion highlights role of online platforms in protecting children from cybercrime

October 25, 2025 - 22:21
The sideline discussion aimed to foster a multi-dimensional dialogue to put into practice the spirit of the Hanoi Convention, focusing on safeguarding vulnerable groups – particularly children and young people – from increasingly complex forms of cybercrime.
A discussion was held as part of the Signing Ceremony and High-Level Conference of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime (The Hanoi Convention). VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — A sideline discussion on the role of online platforms in protecting children and adolescents from cybercrime took place in Hà Nội on Saturday, drawing representatives from government agencies, international organisations, technology platforms, and the creator community.

The event, jointly organised by the Vietnamese Digital Trust Alliance and the Ministry of Public Security’s Department of Cybersecurity and High-Tech Crime Prevention (A05), was held as part of the Signing Ceremony and High-Level Conference of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime (Hanoi Convention), and also part of the country’s “Not Alone” campaign.

It aimed to foster a multi-dimensional dialogue to put into practice the spirit of the Hanoi Convention, focusing on safeguarding vulnerable groups – particularly children and young people – from increasingly complex forms of cybercrime.

Statistics from the A05 show that last year, Việt Nam recorded 381 cases of online child abuse, most of which involved grooming, manipulation, extortion, or trafficking conducted via digital platforms. Meanwhile, an international report by the US-based National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) revealed that the number of AI-generated child abuse materials shot up 1,325 per cent year-on-year in 2024, highlighting how technology was being misused as a tool for crime.

The A05 noted that Việt Nam had been actively developing its legal framework, improving management mechanisms, and enhancing international cooperation to prevent and tackle cybercrime. However, challenges remained, particularly in data sharing, content transparency, and alignment between domestic legislation and the policies of cross-border digital platforms.

At the discussion, Michaela Bauer, Deputy Representative of UNICEF Việt Nam, underscored the importance of coupling protection with empowerment, helping children not only stay safe online but also gain digital literacy and self-protection skills.

She affirmed UNICEF’s continued partnership with Việt Nam in promoting the Hanoi Convention’s principles and integrating online child protection into schools and digital education programmes nationwide.

Also speaking at the event, Rob Abrams, head of Law Enforcement Outreach for Asia Pacific at Meta, expressed the company’s strong support for the goals of the Hanoi Convention. He underlined Meta’s commitment to policy transparency, cooperation with authorities, and expansion of digital literacy initiatives for young people in Việt Nam.

Alongside the discussion, the “Not Alone” campaign’s interactive space at the Hanoi Convention Signing Ceremony and High-Level Conference exhibition area emerged as a highlight, attracting a large number of guests and international delegates. — VNA/VNS

Hanoi Convention UN Convention against Cybercrime





Politics & Law

47th ASEAN Summit: ASEAN ready for new phase of development

Amid a rapidly changing and complex global and regional landscape, they agreed that the upcoming summits represent a crucial opportunity for ASEAN to reaffirm its solidarity and centrality, advance efforts toward building an inclusive and sustainable ASEAN Community, and strengthen partnerships with external partners.
Politics & Law

Ministry steps up anti-cybercrime cooperation with int'l partners

Minister of Public Security Gen. Lương Tam Quang and Ghada Waly, UN Under Secretary-General and Executive Director of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) agreed to continue promoting the existing cooperation mechanisms such as the Border Liaison Office (BLO) network to strengthen coordination against transnational crime.
Politics & Law

Top legislator meets with UN Secretary-General

Welcoming the Việt Nam visit by the UN Secretary-General, NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn expressed his belief that the trip will create new momentum for the Việt Nam – UN partnership, contributing to further strengthening their nearly 50-year cooperation for peace and development.

