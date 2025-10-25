UN to continue accompanying Việt Nam in new development stage: UN Secretary-General

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính had a meeting in Hà Nội on Saturday with United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who said the UN will continue to accompany Việt Nam in the country's new stage of development.

The meeting took place as the latter was on an official visit to Việt Nam and attended the signing ceremony of the UN Convention against Cybercrime, also known as the Hanoi Convention.

Welcoming the UN Secretary-General, PM Chính emphasised that the visit held great significance in strengthening the long-standing cooperation between Việt Nam and the UN, from the post-war reconstruction period to the era of Đổi mới (Renewal). He expressed his hope that the UN would continue to accompany and support Việt Nam as the country enters a new stage of development.

Affirming that supporting and cooperating with the UN is a “tradition” of Việt Nam, he stressed that in the coming period, Việt Nam would further enhance its contributions to the organisation’s activities.

The host appreciated the UN’s immense contributions to peace and development, and the protection of human rights worldwide, noting that in the context of an evolving multipolar international landscape with complex developments, the UN’s role was becoming more important than ever.

He affirmed that Việt Nam consistently advocated multilateralism with the UN at the centre and promoted adherence to the UN Charter and international law, and that its hosting of the signing ceremony was a clear demonstration of this strong commitment.

Emphasising Việt Nam’s consistent viewpoint that the people are the centre, goal, and driving force of development, PM Chính affirmed economic growth in Việt Nam would go hand in hand with environmental protection, social security, and the safety and well-being of the people, especially vulnerable groups.

Việt Nam, like every other nation, must make efforts to ensure peace, stability, and sustainable development, and only then could the world and regions maintain peace and stability to create favourable conditions for sustainable and human development, he stated.

Based on the shared interests of both sides, the Government leader proposed the UN and Việt Nam continue strengthening cooperation in the priority areas. First, in responding to climate change and promoting energy transition, he called on the UN to support Việt Nam in accessing preferential climate finance, receiving next-generation clean technologies, and enhancing response capacity.

Second, he suggested the UN continue to promote reforms of the international financial architecture, effectively mobilise ODA and private capital, encourage digital transformation for inclusive development, and step up resource mobilisation for Việt Nam to accelerate the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Third, given the recent complex developments in international affairs, PM Chính stressed that the international community should continue to uphold the central role of the UN, promote the role of the UN Charter and international law, and strengthen global solidarity to address global challenges and conflicts in regions.

Secretary-General Guterres congratulated Việt Nam on successfully hosting the signing ceremony of the UN Convention against Cybercrime, which, he said, was the latest testament to Việt Nam’s prominent role and active contributions at multilateral forums, as well as its well-recognised initiatives and contributions in areas such as peacekeeping, sustainable development promotion, climate change response, and South-South cooperation.

He affirmed that the UN would continue to accompany Việt Nam in the country's new stage of development, particularly in supporting the implementation of its climate commitments, the SDGs, and global financial reforms.

The UN Secretary-General appreciated Việt Nam’s role and position, and the respect it receives from the international community – a recognition rooted in both Việt Nam’s history, its current success in realising the ideals pursued by the UN in peace, security, development, and human dignity, as well as its broad network of relations with all UN member states.

Therefore, he expressed his strong expectation and confidence that Việt Nam would continue to uphold and promote its role, standing, and reputation to contribute to shaping a new structure of international relations, especially amid today’s rapidly changing and complex global political landscape.

He also called on Việt Nam to actively support the UN’s initiatives and priorities aimed at accelerating the realisation of the SDGs and reforming the global financial architecture.

The Secretary-General expressed his hope that Việt Nam would make even stronger climate commitments and take part in the UN’s efforts in preventive diplomacy, mediation, and conflict prevention.

Both sides also showed the belief that with shared efforts and determination, the Việt Nam – UN partnership would continue to grow stronger, for the benefit of the Việt Namese people and for peace, cooperation, sustainable development, and progress worldwide. — VNA/VNS