Hanoi Convention: PM delivers keynote speech at first high-level plenary session

UN Secretary-General concludes official visit to Việt Nam
|Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính delivers the keynote speech at the first high-level plenary session of the Hanoi Convention Signing Ceremony. VNA/VNS Photos
HÀ NỘI — The first high-level plenary session was held at the National Convention Center in Hà Nội on Saturday afternoon, as part of the Signing Ceremony and High-Level Conference of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime (the Hanoi Convention). Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính attended and delivered a keynote address. — VNA/VNS
