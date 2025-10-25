Politics & Law
Hanoi Convention: PM delivers keynote speech at first high-level plenary session

October 25, 2025 - 16:08
The first high-level plenary session was held at the National Convention Center in Hà Nội on Saturday afternoon, as part of the Signing Ceremony and High-Level Conference of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime (the Hanoi Convention).
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính delivers the keynote speech at the first high-level plenary session of the Hanoi Convention Signing Ceremony. VNA/VNS Photos

HÀ NỘI — The first high-level plenary session was held at the National Convention Center in Hà Nội on Saturday afternoon, as part of the Signing Ceremony and High-Level Conference of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime (the Hanoi Convention). Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính attended and delivered a keynote address. — VNA/VNS

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres attend the first high-level plenary session.
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính delivers the keynote speech at the first high-level plenary session of the Hanoi Convention Signing Ceremony.
Deputy Prime Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn joins the Presidium chairing the first high-level plenary session.
The representative of the Russian Federation delivers remarks at the first high-level plenary session.
The representative of Australia delivers remarks at the first high-level plenary session.
The representative of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic delivers remarks at the first high-level plenary session.
The representative of the Kingdom of Cambodia delivers remarks at the first high-level plenary session.
The representative of the Republic of Poland delivers remarks at the first high-level plenary session.
The representative of the Republic of Ecuador delivers remarks at the first high-level plenary session.
The representative of the Republic of Uzbekistan delivers remarks at the first high-level plenary session.
Hanoi Convention UN Convention against Cybercrime

