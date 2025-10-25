Vietnamese State President receives Russian Prosecutor General

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường on Saturday received Prosecutor General Alexander Gutsan of the Russian Federation, who is in Hà Nội for the Signing Ceremony of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime (Hanoi Convention).

The Vietnamese State leader stressed that Russia’s participation contributed to the success of the event while reflecting the country’s support for multilateral activities hosted by Việt Nam, expressing his appreciation for Russia’s role in proposing the convention initiative.

President Cường affirmed Việt Nam always backed the international community’s efforts towards a world of peace, stability, and development. He said that Russia had been one of Việt Nam’s top priorities in its foreign policy of independence and self-reliance, adding that Việt Nam wanted to consolidate and deepen its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Russia.

Laying stress on the traditional friendship over the past 75 years, President Cường recalled the state visit to Việt Nam by Russian President Vladimir Putin in June 2024 and official trip to Russia by Vietnamese Party General Secretary Tô Lâm in May 2025, which created strong impetus for the bilateral cooperation, especially in the domains of economy-trade, science-technology, education-training, tourism, health care. Security cooperation between the two countries had also been strengthened, both bilaterally and multilaterally, particularly in combating cybercrime and addressing non-traditional security challenges, he noted.

The President also praised the effective cooperation between the Supreme People’s Procuracy of Việt Nam and the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation.

Gutsan, for his part, stressed that the UN’s decision to choose Hà Nội as the host city of the Signing Ceremony of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime demonstrated its recognition of Việt Nam’s constructive and responsible role in global affairs, particularly in promoting international cooperation against high-tech crimes.

Both sides expressed their confidence that Gutsan’s working trip together with the signing of the Hanoi Convention would open new avenues for cooperation in legal, judicial, security, and IT fields, helping consolidate the Việt Nam–Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership amidst the current global challenges. — VNA/VNS