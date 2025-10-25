Việt Nam, Albania vow to elevate bilateral cooperation to new heights

HÀ NỘI — Albanian President Bajram Begaj highly evaluated the traditional friendship between Việt Nam and Albania over the past 75 years, emphasising the need to revitalise bilateral ties through the promotion of delegation exchanges at all levels, stronger political, economic and cultural cooperation, and the establishment of legal frameworks in specific areas, including a double taxation avoidance agreement.

Hosting a reception on October 22 for Vietnamese Ambassador to Greece Phạm Thị Thu Hương, who is concurrently in charge of Albania and came to present her credentials, President Begaj congratulated Hương on her new mission and expressed his belief that, with her experience and role as a bridge between the two nations, the diplomat will contribute to elevating Việt Nam–Albania relations to a new level.

For her part, Hương affirmed that Việt Nam always treasures the support and assistance extended by the Albanian Government and people during the country’s past struggle for national independence. She expressed her hope that the relationship between the two nations will continue to be consolidated and expanded across various fields, meeting the aspirations of their people, especially as the two countries are celebrating the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

On the occasion of presenting her credentials, from October 21–23, Hương paid courtesy calls on Speaker of the Albanian Parliament Niko Peleshi, and held working sessions with leaders of the Ministry of Economy, Culture and Innovation; the State Protocol Directorate, the Directorate of Economic and Cultural Promotion under the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs; the Director-General of the Albanian Development and Investment Agency; the CEO of the Albanian Investment Corporation; and the President of the Tirana Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The Vietnamese Embassy also hosted a reception in Tirana to mark the 75th anniversary of Việt Nam–Albania diplomatic ties. — VNA/VNS