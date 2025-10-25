State President welcomes delegations participating in signing ceremony for Hanoi Convention

UN Secretary-General concludes official visit to Việt Nam
1.
|President Lương Cường and heads of delegations participating in the signing ceremony for the UN Convention against Cybercrime (Hanoi Convention) on October 25. — VNA/VNS Photos
HÀ NỘI — The Opening Ceremony for the Signing of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime (the Hà Nội Convention) took place at the National Convention Centre in Hà Nội.
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, along with heads of state, government leaders and other delegation heads, attended the event.
State President Lương Cường personally welcomed UN chief and Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith to the signing ceremony. — VNS
|President Lương Cường and heads of delegations participating in the signing ceremony for the UN Convention against Cybercrime (Hanoi Convention) on October 25. — VNA/VNS Photos
|President Lương Cường welcomed UN Secretary-General António Guterres. — VNA/VNS Photo
|President Lương Cường welcomed UN Secretary-General António Guterres. — VNA/VNS Photo
|President Lương Cường welcomed Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith to the signing ceremony of the Hanoi Convention on October 25. — VNA/VNS Photo
|President Lương Cường welcomed Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith to the signing ceremony of the Hanoi Convention on October 25. — VNA/VNS Photo
|President Lương Cường and UN chief António Guterres following the group photo. — VNA/VNS Photo
|President Lương Cường welcomes Russian Prosecutor General Alexander Vladimirovich Gutsan to the signing ceremony. — VNA/VNS Photo Lâm Khánh
|President Lương Cường welcomes Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Sok Chenda Sophea to the signing ceremony. — VNA/VNS Photo Lâm Khánh
|President Lương Cường welcomed Nuriddinjon Ismailov, Speaker of the House of Representatives of Uzbekistan, to the signing ceremony. — VNA/VNS Photo Lâm Khánh
|President Lương Cường welcomes Polish Deputy Prime Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski to the signing ceremony. — VNA/VNS Photo Lâm Khánh
|President Lương Cường welcomed Ecuadorian Vice President María José Pinto González Artigas to the signing ceremony. — VNA/VNS Photo Lâm Khánh