State President welcomes delegations participating in signing ceremony for Hanoi Convention

October 25, 2025 - 09:21
President Lương Cường and heads of delegations participating in the signing ceremony for the UN Convention against Cybercrime (Hanoi Convention) on October 25. — VNA/VNS Photos

HÀ NỘI — The Opening Ceremony for the Signing of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime (the Hà Nội Convention) took place at the National Convention Centre in Hà Nội.

State President Lương Cường personally welcomed UN chief and Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith to the signing ceremony. — VNS

President Lương Cường welcomed UN Secretary-General António Guterres. — VNA/VNS Photo
President Lương Cường welcomed Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith to the signing ceremony of the Hanoi Convention on October 25. — VNA/VNS Photo
President Lương Cường and UN chief António Guterres following the group photo. — VNA/VNS Photo
President Lương Cường welcomes Russian Prosecutor General Alexander Vladimirovich Gutsan to the signing ceremony. — VNA/VNS Photo Lâm Khánh
President Lương Cường welcomes Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Sok Chenda Sophea to the signing ceremony. — VNA/VNS Photo Lâm Khánh
President Lương Cường welcomed Nuriddinjon Ismailov, Speaker of the House of Representatives of Uzbekistan, to the signing ceremony. — VNA/VNS Photo Lâm Khánh
President Lương Cường welcomes Polish Deputy Prime Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski to the signing ceremony. — VNA/VNS Photo Lâm Khánh
President Lương Cường welcomed Ecuadorian Vice President María José Pinto González Artigas to the signing ceremony. — VNA/VNS Photo Lâm Khánh
Convention cements place on cybersecurity map

For the first time, a global multilateral treaty on cybersecurity will be given the name “The Hanoi Convention”, a powerful affirmation of Việt Nam’s growing profile in international cooperation on cyber security and a milestone in the country’s multilateral diplomacy.

