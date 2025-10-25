State President welcomes delegations participating in signing ceremony for Hanoi Convention

HÀ NỘI — The Opening Ceremony for the Signing of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime (the Hà Nội Convention) took place at the National Convention Centre in Hà Nội.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, along with heads of state, government leaders and other delegation heads, attended the event.

State President Lương Cường personally welcomed UN chief and Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith to the signing ceremony. — VNS