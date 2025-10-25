Vietnam News Agency photo exhibition at ceremony for opening for signature of UN Convention against Cybercrime

HÀ NỘI — As part of the ceremony of the Opening for Signature of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime (also known as the Hanoi Convention), held at the National Convention Centre in Hà Nội on October 25–26, 2025, the Vietnam News Agency organised a photo exhibition showcasing iconic images of Việt Nam’s land and people, the country’s achievements during the đổi mới (renewal) process, its relations with the United Nations, and Việt Nam’s recent efforts and accomplishments in combating cybercrime.