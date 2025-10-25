Politics & Law
Vietnam News Agency photo exhibition at ceremony for opening for signature of UN Convention against Cybercrime

October 25, 2025 - 08:15
The Vietnam News Agency organised a photo exhibition featuring iconic images of Việt Nam’s land and people, the country’s achievements during the đổi mới (renewal) process, and the development of Việt Nam–United Nations relations in recent years.
International guests viewed the Vietnam News Agency photo exhibition at the Opening for Signature of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime (also known as the Hanoi Convention) on October 25. — VNA/VNS Photos Phương Hoa

HÀ NỘI — As part of the ceremony of the Opening for Signature of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime (also known as the Hanoi Convention), held at the National Convention Centre in Hà Nội on October 25–26, 2025, the Vietnam News Agency organised a photo exhibition showcasing iconic images of Việt Nam’s land and people, the country’s achievements during the đổi mới (renewal) process, its relations with the United Nations, and Việt Nam’s recent efforts and accomplishments in combating cybercrime.

Convention cements place on cybersecurity map

For the first time, a global multilateral treaty on cybersecurity will be given the name “The Hanoi Convention”, a powerful affirmation of Việt Nam’s growing profile in international cooperation on cyber security and a milestone in the country’s multilateral diplomacy.

