Vietnamese Prime Minister hosts top leader of Laos

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính hosted a reception in Hà Nội on Friday for Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, who is in Việt Nam to attend the Signing Ceremony of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime, also known as the Hanoi Convention.

PM Chính said the convention will establish a new legal framework and corridor for member states worldwide to work together against cybercrime, thereby contributing to global cybersecurity and safety. He stressed that the attendance of the Lao leader, along with his entourage, will contribute considerably to the overall success of the event.

He praised Laos’ important achievements in realising the resolution of the 11th National Congress of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party, the ninth five-year socio-economic development plan, and the national agenda on overcoming economic and financial difficulties and combating drugs. He also commended Laos’ preparations for Party congresses at all levels towards the 12th National Party Congress in early 2026.

On bilateral ties, he expressed delight at the continued positive development of the bilateral great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation, marked by regular high-level meetings, both bilaterally and on the sidelines of global and regional forums, where they comprehensively and substantively discussed core issues to further foster ties between the two Parties and nations.

Key joint projects are on track while bilateral trade reached US$2.4 billion during the first nine months of this year, up 57.1 per cent year-on-year. Việt Nam’s exports to Laos surged 79.9 per cent to $884.5 million, and imports grew 46 per cent to $1.5 billion.

Việt Nam always gives the highest priority to its unique and special relationship with Laos, and strongly supports the latter in its construction, reform, and development, the host stated.

The Lao General Secretary and President, in reply, described the Hanoi Convention as a historic milestone, which is the first global legal framework for tackling cybercrime and misuse of information technology.

He congratulated Việt Nam on hosting this important event, noting its role in elevating the country’s global and regional standing while showcasing the nation and its people.

The Lao leader echoed the PM’s optimism about bilateral cooperation, citing progress on key projects set for completion this year. He expressed heartfelt gratitude for Việt Nam’s sincere, selfless, and steadfast support over the past years.

Expressing profound condolences to the Vietnamese Government and people over the recent flood and storm damage in northern provinces, he affirmed that the Lao Party, State, and people always stand side by side with the Vietnamese counterparts in all circumstances.

Both leaders vowed to work closely together to ensure the effective and timely implementation of key joint projects, and to hold practical activities to celebrate the two Parties' and countries’ major anniversaries in the near future. — VNA/VNS