President, UN Secretary-General hold talks

HÀ NỘI — President Lương Cường held talks with United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres in Hà Nội on Friday afternoon, as the latter began a two-day official visit to attend the Signing Ceremony of the UN Convention against Cybercrime.

President Cường hailed the visit’s significance as it coincides with the UN’s 80th founding anniversary and follows Việt Nam’s celebration of the 80th National Day, saying that it reflects their shared paths of development.

He expressed gratitude for the UN’s decades-long assistance and Guterres’ support and affection, noting the robust growth in Việt Nam-UN ties over nearly 50 years.

The Vietnamese leader highlighted Việt Nam’s remarkable progress, from a war-torn, impoverished nation to one that has achieved independence, unification, and robust development. Today, Việt Nam ranks among the 32 largest economies and the 20 leading trading nations in the world, maintaining diplomatic ties with 194 countries and serving as an active member of more than 70 international organisations.

Guterres, on his second visit to Việt Nam, praised the country’s rising global influence and contributions to the UN’s common agenda across all key pillars, particularly in hosting the convention signing and actively engaging in peacekeeping operations.

The UN, he affirmed, will continue to accompany and support Việt Nam’s development priorities. He expressed his hope that Việt Nam will further uphold its role, standing, and voice within the UN, taking on a pioneering part in shaping a multipolar world where multilateralism and global governance mechanisms operate more effectively, and where the role of developing countries and emerging economies is more esteemed.

Asserting that Việt Nam will continue to make active and responsible contributions to peace, stability, cooperation, and development both regionally and globally, President Cường outlined priorities for future Việt Nam-UN cooperation.

First, he called for UN reforms to boost efficiency and optimal use of resources, offering Việt Nam as a host for UN agencies or offices. Second, he urged more focused, results-driven collaboration in science, technology, innovation, workforce development, climate change, disaster management, non-traditional security, and just energy transition. Third, Việt Nam pledges deeper involvement in UN peacekeeping. Fourth, he stressed joint efforts to combat transnational cybercrimes to ensure a safe, secure, and healthy cyberspace for peace, stability, and sustainable development. Fifth, it is necessary for stronger ASEAN-UN cooperation.

On global and regional issues, both sides agreed on the need to further reinforce multilateralism, with the UN playing a central role, while upholding international law, and promoting the spirit of solidarity and cooperation amidst the current complex and unpredictable global and regional security landscapes.

Affirming ASEAN’s strategic importance to the UN, Guterres consented to further advance ASEAN-UN ties and expressed strong support for ASEAN’s central role in the regional security and development architecture. He also voiced support for ASEAN’s ongoing efforts to maintain peace, stability, and address regional challenges, including ensuring security, safety, and freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea; and peacefully settling disputes in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). — VNA/VNS