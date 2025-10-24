State funeral held for former Vice Chairman of Council of Ministers Trần Phương

HÀ NỘI — A state funeral was held on Friday morning at the National Funeral Hall in Hà Nội for Trần Phương, former Vice Chairman of the Council of Ministers (now Deputy Prime Minister), who was also a former alternate member of the 4th Party Central Committee and a former member of the 5th Party Central Committee.

The delegation of the Party Central Committee led by Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee Đỗ Văn Chiến; the Government delegation led by Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, and the National Assembly delegation led by Vice Chairman Nguyễn Đức Hải paid tribute to Phương, who was also former Minister of Domestic Trade, Vice Chairman of the State Planning Committee and deputy to the 5th National Assembly.

Expressing his deep sorrow, Chiến wrote in the condolence book, paying tribute to Phuong's lifelong dedication to the revolutionary cause of the Party. At 98 years of age and with 80 years of Party membership, he had devoted his entire life to the Fatherland construction and protection cause and the service of the people.

PM Chính, meanwhile, wrote that Phương was a steadfast Communist Party member who set a shining example of dedication. Throughout his long career, Phương held many important positions, always showing deep concern, determination, and creativity; daring to think, speak, and act for the benefit of the Party, the State, and the people. He left an indelible mark in every position he held, earning the respect and affection of his comrades and the people.

Delivering the eulogy at the memorial service, Politburo member, Permanent Deputy PM, and head of the funeral board Nguyễn Hoà Bình recalled that comrade Trần Phương (birth name Vũ Văn Dung) was born in 1927 in Hưng Yên Province. He joined the revolution in September 1943 and became a member of the Communist Party of Việt Nam in September 1945. Over more than 80 years of revolutionary activity and dedication, he served in many fields, from communications, information, and theoretical training to economic research and policymaking, and was entrusted by the Party and State with many key positions.

Bình noted that no matter his role, as a revolutionary soldier during the August Revolution or as a senior economic policy-maker of the Party and State, comrade Trần Phương always fulfilled his duties with excellence, embodying the revolutionary virtues of integrity, dedication, and selflessness, devoting his life to the nation and its people.

In recognition of his immense contributions, the Party and State awarded comrade Trần Phương a Hồ Chí Minh Order, a 80-year Party membership badge, and numerous other orders, insignias, and distinctions.

The burial ceremony took place in the deceased's hometown of Hưng Yên on the same day. — VNA/VNS