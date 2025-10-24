Party chief visits Bulgaria's Samel-90 defence enterprise

SOFIA — As part of his official visit to Bulgaria, Vietnamese Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and a high-level Vietnamese delegation on Friday visited Samel-90 PLC, one of Bulgaria’s leading defence enterprises in the field of electronic and military communication equipment.

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev briefed General Secretary Lâm on his country’s defence industry, while highlighting the key capabilities and flagship products of Samel-90.

General Secretary Lâm affirmed that Việt Nam is pursuing the development of a proactive, self-reliant, resilient, dual-use, and modern defence industry, positioning it as a spearhead of the national industrial sector to safeguard the country’s independence, sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity. He also emphasised the country’s policy of diversification and multilateralisation, and equal and win-win cooperation, including with Bulgaria.

Building on the strong foundation of traditional friendship and the newly established Việt Nam–Bulgaria Strategic Partnership, the Party chief emphasised that defence relations and defence industry cooperation play an important role in the overall relationship between the two countries. He expressed his desire to share experience and further promote defence ties in general, and defence industry cooperation in particular, in the coming time, including in the production of unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) and remote sensing electronic equipment.

Given Samel-90’s experience and capabilities, he proposed the company work closely with relevant agencies and units of the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence, as well as Vietnamese defence enterprises, to develop specific areas of collaboration suited to each side’s needs and capacities.

The Party, State, and Government of Việt Nam stand ready to support and facilitate Samel-90 and other reputable Bulgarian defence industry enterprises in engaging with Vietnamese defence companies to showcase their products, explore potential areas of cooperation that align with both sides’ needs and capabilities, and participate in the upcoming Việt Nam International Defence Expo, he added. — VNA/VNS