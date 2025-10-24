NA reviews revised Law on Oversight Activities of NA, People’s Councils

HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly (NA) on Friday is scheduled to listen a report on feedback to the draft revised Law on Oversight Activities of the National Assembly and People’s Councils and discuss several provisions that remain subject to differing opinions, as part of its ongoing 10th session.

The revised draft law has undergone a comprehensive overhaul. It now comprises five chapters with 44 articles, a reduction of 47 compared to the current law. Of these, 55 articles were removed, 36 amende and eight newly added.

The draft aims to clarify the authority and responsibilities of oversight bodies and enhance decentralisation in supervisory activities.

Accordingly, it revises and supplements several oversight mechanisms of both the NA and People’s Councils.

Under the revised draft law, the NA and People’s Councils will no longer directly organise thematic supervision missions.

Instead, each year, the NA will select key supervision topics and assign either the NA Standing Committee, relevant committees, or the Ethnic Council to organise and carry out the work. Results will be reported to the NA for deliberation and the issuance of a resolution.

Similarly, People’s Councils will decide on their supervision themes and delegate implementation to their Standing Committees or specialised committees.

The draft also introduces provisions on reviewing thematic supervision reports by the NA Standing Committee and the Standing Committees of the People’s Councils.

In addition to conducting direct oversight, these bodies may authorise the Ethnic Council, NA committees, or People’s Council committees to carry out thematic supervision and report back for consideration and conclusion.

In the afternoon sitting, the NA is set to convene a closed meeting on personnel matters. — VNA/VNS