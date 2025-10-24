Việt Nam, Bulgaria issue joint declaration on establishment of strategic partnership

SOFIA — Việt Nam and Bulgaria have issued a joint declaration on the establishment of a strategic partnership between the two countries, on the occasion of the official visit to the European country from October 22 to 24 by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam.

The following is the full text of the joint declaration.

"Joint Declaration

on the Establishment of a Strategic Partnership

between the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam and

the Republic of Bulgaria

On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Viet Nam and Bulgaria in 2025, at the invitation of H.E. Mr. Rumen Radev, President of the Republic of Bulgaria, H.E. Mr. To Lam, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Viet Nam, paid an official visit to Bulgaria from October 22 to 24, 2025. Since the establishment of diplomatic relation in 1950, Viet Nam and Bulgaria have fostered a traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation based on mutual trust, equality and respect, for the benefit of the peoples of both nations.

Viet Nam - Bulgaria relations are firmly grounded in shared interests and adherence to the United Nations Charter, as well as to the principles enshrined in the Framework Agreement on Comprehensive Partnership and Cooperation between the European Union, its member states, and Viet Nam. These principles include respect for independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of all nations and the political systems of each country; non-interference in each other’s internal affairs; safeguarding mutual interests; a commitment to promoting global free trade, the advancement of international law and multilateralism and the promotion of peace, security, and prosperity in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations.

Building on the remarkable achievements of the past 75 years of bilateral relations, with vast potential for cooperation, and firm confidence in their bright future, and in response to the aspirations of their peoples, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Viet Nam Central Committee To Lam and President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev agreed to adopt this Joint Statement on elevating Viet Nam - Bulgaria relations to a “Strategic Partnership.”

The Viet Nam - Bulgaria Strategic Partnership is established with the aim of elevating bilateral relations to a new height, both bilaterally and multilaterally. This upgrade will consolidate and enhance existing bilateral cooperation mechanisms while fostering the creation of new ones, thereby deepening cooperation between the two countries.

Within the framework of the Strategic Partnership, Viet Nam and Bulgaria will continue to further deepen cooperation across diverse areas, with a view to bringing tangible benefits to their peoples and contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and prosperity in both regions and the world at large, with a focus on the following areas:

I. Strengthening Political and Diplomatic Cooperation

1. The two sides agreed to promote the political dialogue and the exchange of delegations at all levels, including at the highest level, and to explore the establishment of new cooperation mechanisms between ministries, sectors and localities of both sides.

2. The two sides agreed to strengthen contacts through all channels between the Communist Party, the State, the Government, the National Assembly and local authorities of Viet Nam and the national and local authorities of Bulgaria, with a view to consolidating political cooperation and mutual understanding. The two sides identified the political consultations as the main mechanism to review and update cooperative activities.

3. The two sides expressed their desire to further strengthen ties between their legislative bodies, including through enhanced delegation exchanges and bilateral and multilateral contacts, particularly between leaders, specialized committees, and parliamentary friendship groups, in line with the new partnership framework of the two countries.

4. The two sides agreed to effectively implement the bilateral cooperation agreements; to review, amend, supplement, and conclude new agreements; and to upgrade existing instruments and joint arrangements between the two countries and between their competent authorities, thereby creating a solid legal framework for the development of bilateral relations in all fields.

5. The two sides agreed to promote dialogue between the two Ministries of Foreign Affairs and expressed their desire to expand cooperation on international and regional issues, including consultations on positions at multilateral forums, particularly within the framework of the United Nations, ASEAN-EU, and ASEM.

II. Strengthening Cooperation in Defence and Security

6. The two sides expressed their readiness to promote exchanges of delegations at all levels to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the fields of defence and security and to step up cooperation in training, defence industry, defence intelligence, United Nations peacekeeping, and non-traditional security.

7. The two sides agreed to establish a Joint Working Group on defence cooperation with a view to advancing towards the establishment of a rotating Defence Policy Dialogue at the Deputy Ministerial level, aimed at exchanging information on strategic, defence and security issues; enhancing academic exchanges between defence and security academies and research institutions; and promoting cooperation mechanisms within both bilateral and multilateral frameworks.

8. The two sides expressed their desire to strengthen cooperation on security and law enforcement, to advance the negotiations of new agreements between the relevant stakeholders, to maintain coordination in information sharing in the fields of security and police, and to promote cooperation on cybersecurity and combating high-tech crime, drug trafficking, and transnational organized crime.

9. The two sides agreed to continue the effective implementation of the existing Cooperation Agreements, particularly in the areas of cooperation in preventing and combating crime, training and capacity building for officials; to strengthen cooperation and information exchange; and to coordinate in assessing and forecasting issues related to the national interests and security of the two countries.

III. Expanding Cooperation in Economy and Trade

10. The two sides agreed to promote cooperation in economy and trade, identifying this as one of the central pillars and a key driving force for elevating Viet Nam – Bulgaria relations from “traditional” to “strategic, substantive and effective.” Based on the existing bilateral and multilateral economic cooperation agreements, the two sides expressed their willingness to develop and expand mutual trade.

11. The two sides emphasized their role as a gateway for Bulgarian and Vietnamese products to access Asian and EU markets respectively, while also noting that their membership in the EU and ASEAN creates opportunities for broader economic cooperation. The two sides agreed to strengthen the role and effectiveness of bilateral cooperation mechanisms and to make full use of both countries’ potential.

12. The two sides reaffirmed the importance of the Intergovernmental Committee on Economic, Trade, Scientific, and Technological Cooperation. They agreed to support each other in participating in global value chains such as green transition, digital transformation, and electric vehicles, in the context of the Fourth Industrial Revolution reshaping the foundations and structures of traditional economies towards knowledge-based and innovation-driven economies.

13. The two sides expressed their willingness to promote business-to-business contacts and to support the principles of open and fair trade based on international rules, and taking into account the EU acquis.

14. The two sides expressed their desire to strengthen effective coordination and support each other within the framework of the Viet Nam–EU partnership, continuing close cooperation to promote trade and investment; to implement and make full use of the opportunities offered by the EU–Viet Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA). The two sides will support each other in economic cooperation and in improving market access in the EU and ASEAN.

IV. Promoting Substantive Cooperation in the Fields of Science and Technology, Education and Training, Agriculture, Culture–Tourism, Sports, Labor, Environment, and Health

Science and Technology

15. The two sides identified science and technology as a priority pillar of cooperation, capable of creating high value and making practical contributions to the process of socio-economic development and the transformation of growth models in both countries.

On the basis of the 1998 Agreement on Scientific and Technological Cooperation, the two sides agreed to expedite the convening of the 5th session of the Joint Committee on Science and Technology Cooperation, focusing on areas where the two sides possess potential, strengths, and mutual interests, such as training human resources in information technology for fields related to digital transformation, digital economy, digital infrastructure, and e-government, pharmaceuticals and biomedicine, artificial intelligence (AI) and modern computer science, green energy, among others, which have been identified as strategic priority orientations for the 2030–2045 period.

Education and Training

16. The two sides committed to effectively implementing the Framework Agreement on Scholarship Exchange between the two countries, starting with the Education Cooperation Program for the period 2025–2028, and encouraged the granting of scholarships for students of each side according to their needs and fields of study.

17. The two sides agreed to strengthen comprehensive and continuous cooperation, establishing mechanisms for the exchange of experts, lecturers, and students between the two countries, not only for academic exchange for students and lecturers but also extending to the training of highly qualified experts; and to promote the opening of Vietnamese and Bulgarian language courses at educational institutions of both sides.

18. The two sides agreed to intensify cooperation in traditional fields such as biotechnology, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, functional foods, materials technology, and environment; to consider establishing a joint research centre and to promote technology transfer through the connection of enterprises, associations, and academies; and to make use of science and technology cooperation programs within the EU framework or trilateral cooperation mechanisms.

Agriculture

19. The two sides agreed to negotiate to sign an Agreement on Cooperation in Agriculture and Animal Husbandry in order to elevate cooperation in this field into a substantive strategic pillar, making full use of each side’s potential and strengths in arable land as well as scientific and technological capacity in agriculture and animal husbandry to bring mutual benefits.

20. The two sides affirmed their commitment to strengthening the exchange of information on regulations, standards, and technical requirements related to quality control and food safety in the fields of agriculture, forestry, and fisheries; to cooperating in building direct agricultural supply chains between the two countries; to developing joint models for applying technology in agricultural production; and to promoting cooperation in research and the exchange of plant and animal breeds, biotechnology, and animal feed production.

Culture, Sports, and Tourism

21. The two sides agreed to make full use of existing cooperation mechanisms, such as the Cultural Cooperation Program for the period 2024–2026, to jointly organize cultural weeks, photo exhibitions, musical and cinematic exchanges, and other activities on the occasions of major national celebrations and anniversaries of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

22. The two sides expressed readiness to strengthen youth sports cooperation, aiming towards a system for training young athletes; they encouraged the exchange of materials and content related to national sports programs, and the development of strategies and policies for sports advancement in both countries.

23. The two sides expressed their desire to enhance exchanges and connections between tourism partners, to share experiences in each other’s areas of strength, to promote tourism, and to develop human resources in the tourism sector on the basis of the Tourism Cooperation Plan for the period 2024–2026.

24.The two sides encouraged airlines to cooperate and explore the possibility of opening direct flights to strengthen transport connectivity and cultural exchange between the two countries. The Bulgarian side acknowledged and highly appreciated Viet Nam’s unilateral decision to grant a 45-day visa exemption for Bulgarian citizens from August 15, 2025 to August 14, 2028, facilitating Bulgarian businesses, experts, investors, and tourists. The Vietnamese side proposed that Bulgaria take measures to facilitate entry, exit, and residence, and consider in line with the EU common visa policy the possibility of a bilateral visa exemption at an appropriate time to promote bilateral cooperation and people-to-people exchanges.

Labour

25. The two sides agreed to further strengthen effective cooperation in the field of labour based on the Labour Cooperation Agreement signed in 2018.

26. The two sides agreed to further deepen the collaboration in the field of labour migration and bolster cooperation in vocational training through signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam and the Ministry of Labour and Social Policy of the Republic of Bulgaria.

Environment

27. The two sides expressed their readiness to strengthen cooperation and share technology and experience in the fields of circular economy, wastewater treatment, solid and plastic waste management, air pollution control, clean water supply, and rural sanitation; and to promote collaboration in the areas of geology, mineral resources, and energy transition.

28. The two sides confirmed their commitment to deepening the relationship in development cooperation, particularly in key areas such as social inclusion, sustainable economic growth, and environmental resilience, including via integrating frameworks like the Team Europe Initiatives (TEIs) and the Global Gateway.

Health

29. The two sides agreed to enhance cooperation in public healthcare and preventive medicine and to expand the opportunities for exchange in good practices in the following areas: high-quality trained medical human resources, R&D in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and e-health. Both sides agreed to promote the signing of an intergovernmental Agreement or an Implementation Plan on Cooperation in the field of healthcare.

V. Strengthening Local Cooperation and People-to-People Exchanges

30. The two sides expressed their readiness to enhance cooperation between local authorities with economic, geographical, and cultural similarities, as well as between social and professional organizations, to leverage complementary strengths, promote connectivity in areas such as trade, investment, education, and cultural exchange, thereby bringing practical benefits and strengthening the friendship between Viet Nam and Bulgaria.

31. The two sides expressed their willingness to facilitate regular exchanges and cooperation between local organizations and friendship associations of the two countries on the occasions of major events of both sides, and to expand the signing of new cooperation documents to establish stronger relations.

32. The two sides will seek to create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community in Bulgaria and the Bulgarian nationals residing in Viet Nam, enabling them to continue making positive contributions to the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two nations.

VI. Strengthening Regional and International Cooperation

33. The two sides highly valued their close cooperation at regional and international organizations and expressed their desire to continue the close coordination and mutual support within the framework of the United Nations and other international organizations and forums, while maintaining regular exchanges on regional security and political issues, as well as on international developments of mutual concern.

34. The two sides agreed to continue close cooperation within multilateral regional and international frameworks such as the WTO, ASEAN–EU, ASEM, OECD, UNESCO, and other organizations and forums.

35. The two sides agreed to strengthen consultations on regional and international issues, and to work together in addressing traditional and non-traditional security challenges, including epidemics, climate change, terrorism, food security, energy, and water resources, while promoting sustainable development, trade liberalization and regional economic integration.

36. The two sides reaffirmed that Viet Nam and Bulgaria support multilateralism, the full respect for and adherence to international law, the peaceful settlement of disputes on the basis of international law, especially the UN Charter, without the threat or use of force. Both sides emphasized the importance of maintaining peace, stability, ensuring security, safety, and freedom of navigation and overflight, unimpeded commerce, and upholding the rule of law at sea in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS 1982).

37. The two sides reaffirmed the important role of regular high-level visits in consolidating the traditional friendship and opening up prospects for effective and substantive cooperation between Viet Nam and Bulgaria, for the benefit of the two peoples and for peace, stability, and development in the respective regions.

Based on the content of the Joint Statement, the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries will coordinate with relevant ministries and agencies the implementation of the above-mentioned objectives." — VNS