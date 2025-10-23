State President Lương Cường hosts welcome ceremony for visiting South African counterpart

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường on Thursday presided over a State welcome ceremony for South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, who is paying a two-day State visit to Việt Nam on October 23-24.

This is the first visit to Việt Nam by a South African head of state in nearly 20 years, marking a historic milestone that is expected to further advance the Việt Nam–South Africa relationship in a deeper and more substantive manner.

After the national anthems of both nations were played, the two leaders reviewed the Guard of Honour of the Việt Nam People’s Army.

Việt Nam and South Africa officially established diplomatic relations on December 22, 1993, though their cooperation dates back to the 1960s. Over the past three decades, ties have grown steadily across Party, State, and people-to-people channels. South Africa was the first African country to forge a “Partnership for Cooperation and Development” with Việt Nam, equivalent to a comprehensive partnership.

The two countries have maintained strong political and diplomatic coordination through regular high-level exchanges and cooperation across various sectors, helping to deepen mutual understanding and friendship. They also continue to support each other at international organisations and multilateral forums.

In terms of economic cooperation, South Africa remains Việt Nam's top trade and export partner in Africa, with bilateral trade turnover increasing from US$192 million in 2007 to $1.72 billion in 2024. Both sides see considerable potential for expanding collaboration in new and green energy, climate finance, digital trade, banking, science and technology, innovation, and tourism.

Discussions are underway to promote market access and strengthen cooperation in areas of shared strength, such as mineral exploration, supporting industries, oil and gas services, renewable energy, and fisheries.

President Ramaphosa’s visit is seen as a major step forward in Việt Nam–South Africa relations, reflecting the two countries’ special appreciation and determination to elevate their partnership. It also provides an opportunity for both sides to review collaboration, identify new areas of cooperation, and chart future directions for economic, trade, and investment ties.

Following the welcome ceremony, President Lương Cường and his South African counterpart held a private meeting and then official talks to assess bilateral cooperation outcomes and discuss orientations for the coming period. — VNA/VNS