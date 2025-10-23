Official welcome ceremony held for Vietnamese Party chief in Bulgaria

SOFIA — An official welcome ceremony for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm, his spouse Ngô Phương Ly, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, took place on the morning of Thursday (local time) at St. Alexander Nevski Square in the heart of Sofia, Bulgaria. The ceremony was hosted by Bulgarian President Rumen Radev and his spouse.

Following the introduction of the members of both delegations, General Secretary Lâm and President Radev reviewed the honour guard.

Immediately after the ceremony, the Vietnamese leader and his spouse, their Bulgarian counterparts, and the Vietnamese delegation, laid a wreath at the monument to the unknown soldiers to pay tribute to them.

Việt Nam and Bulgaria established diplomatic relations on February 8, 1950, with Bulgaria being one of the first countries to recognise and establish diplomatic ties with Việt Nam.

The visit takes place as the two nations celebrate the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations – a long-standing, faithful, and trusted friendship, nurtured and strengthened over decades, from the years of Việt Nam's struggle for national independence to its current period of construction and development.

This visit provides an opportunity for the high-ranking leaders of both countries to review the achievements in bilateral relations and to set out strategic orientations for the future, with the aim of elevating the traditional friendship to new heights. Cooperation is expected to be deepened particularly in areas where Bulgaria has strengths and Việt Nam has demand, such as information technology, quantum technology, artificial intelligence (AI), digital transformation, green transition, and biomedical sciences. — VNA/VNS