Vietnamese Party chief lands in Bulgaria for official visit

SOFIA — Following a successful official visit to Finland, Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, his spouse Ngô Phương Ly, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation arrived in Sofia on Wednesday (local time), beginning a three-day official visit to Bulgaria at the invitation of its President Rumen Radev.

Joining the delegation are key Vietnamese officials, including Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, and Chairman of its Inspection Commission Nguyễn Duy Ngọc; Politburo member and Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Văn Giang, Politburo member and Minister of Public Security Gen. Lương Tam Quang, and Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung, among others.

At Sofia International Airport, Chairman of the Bulgarian Socialist Party and Deputy Prime Minister of Bulgaria Atanas Zafirov greeted General Secretary Lâm and his spouse, presenting them with a bouquet of fresh flowers in a gesture of welcome.

Bulgaria, one of the first nations to establish diplomatic relations with Việt Nam in 1950, has maintained a close friendship nurtured by generations of leaders and people of the two countries. This visit, the first by a General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam since Bulgaria transitioned to a new political system in 1990, coincides with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties.

The visit carries a message of sincere friendship and gratitude from the Vietnamese Party, State, and people toward Bulgaria, a long-standing partner and traditional friend that offered invaluable support during Việt Nam’s struggle for national independence and continues to back its ongoing development. It also offers Việt Nam a chance to unlock new avenues of cooperation with Bulgaria and other Balkan nations. — VNA/VNS