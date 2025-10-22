Vietnamese Party chief meets with Chairperson of Communist Party of Finland

HELSINKI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Tô Lâm had a meeting with Tiina Sandberg, Chairperson of the Communist Party of Finland (SKP) in Helsinki on Thursday as part of his ongoing official visit to the European country.

General Secretary Lâm expressed his pleasure at paying an official visit to Finland, the highest-level visit by a Vietnamese leader to Finland, which underscores Việt Nam's deep respect for its traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Finland. During this visit, both sides have agreed to elevate their relationship to a Strategic Partnership, he stressed.

Sharing information about the situation in Việt Nam, General Secretary Lâm affirmed that the Vietnamese Party, State, and people always remember and cherish the support from international progressive forces, including those from Finland, which helped the Vietnamese people in their struggle for national independence and reunification, and their ongoing socialism building process.

He expressed his hope for continued solidarity and cooperation to sustain growth and bring positive outcomes that benefit the people of both countries, while contributing to peace, stability, cooperation, and development in their respective regions and in the world.

In the future, the Vietnamese leader suggested the two Parties continue to enhance exchanges, deepen cooperation, and engage in more meaningful activities through visits and theoretical exchanges. He also proposed maintaining collaboration at multilateral political forums where both Parties are members, such as the International Meeting of Communist and Workers' Parties (IMCWP).

He said the CPV and SKP should enhance the role of each Party and friendship organisations in exchanging information, organising cultural exchanges, and promoting people-to-people diplomacy to further enhance mutual understanding and solidarity between the people of the two nations, while supporting the Vietnamese and Finnish communities in each country. On this occasion, General Secretary Lâm invited Sandberg and a SKP delegation to soon visit Việt Nam.

For her part, Sandberg welcomed General Secretary Lâm's visit and emphasised its significance. She confirmed that the upgrade of Việt Nam–Finland relations to the Strategic Partnership is an important milestone in strengthening the traditional friendship between the two countries.

She praised Việt Nam's tremendous and comprehensive achievements in socio-economic development under the leadership of the CPV and General Secretary Lâm. She expressed pride as Việt Nam is one of the few Communist Parties in the world that has successfully played a key role in every aspect of society, contributing effectively to maintaining peace, stability, cooperation, and development on the globe, and serving as an inspiration for progressive forces around the world.

The SKP leader also highlighted the active collaboration between her party and the Finland–Việt Nam Friendship Association in promoting Finland’s culture and people in Việt Nam, as well as organising cultural activities and preserving the Vietnamese language and heritage for the Vietnamese community in Finland. She affirmed that the SKP consistently supports strengthening the Việt Nam–Finland relationship and furthering the bonds between the people of both countries. On this occasion, she sent warm greetings to the leaders of the Party, State, and people of Việt Nam.

The two leaders expressed their delight at significant achievements in the bilateral relations and noted that Việt Nam and Finland share many common views on international and regional issues of mutual interest. Both countries have regularly coordinated and supported each other at international and regional forums, they noted.

They agreed to strengthen and deepen cooperation, and develop the Việt Nam–Finland traditional friendship and Strategic Partnership for the long-term benefit of the people of both nations and for peace, security, and sustainable development in the two regions and the world. They also reaffirmed their support for the principle of maintaining peace and stability in the regions and resolving disputes peacefully in accordance with international law. — VNA/VNS