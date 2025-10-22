Position-based recruitment, use, management of public employees discussed at 15th NA’s 10th session

HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly (NA) listened to the proposal and verification report on the draft amended Law on Public Employees on Wednesday morning, as part of its 10th session.

Minister of Home Affairs Phạm Thị Thanh Trà said the drafting and promulgation of the amended law aim to comprehensively reform the recruitment, use, and management of public employees based on positions; create mechanisms for human resources mobility between the public and private sectors; and attract and value high-quality human resources.

The draft consists of six chapters and 43 articles, 19 fewer than the current law. It introduces new provisions to encourage and protect public employees who demonstrate creativity, proactiveness, boldness, and accountability for the common good.

Presenting the verification report, Chairman of the NA’s Committee for Legal and Judicial Affairs Hoàng Thanh Tùng expressed agreement with the shift toward managing public employees based on positions, in line with current public sector reform trends.

The committee also agreed with provisions allowing public employees to sign additional labour or service contracts with other agencies, organisations, or units, provided such arrangements do not conflict with their main employment contract or violate the law. This aims to make use of their professional expertise, foster social contributions, and enable legitimate income generation.

Earlier the same morning, the NA heard the proposal and verification report on the draft amended Law on Civil Aviation of Việt Nam. The draft includes 11 chapters and 109 articles, down 93 articles from the current version. — VNA/VNS