Việt Nam always treasures traditional friendship with Finland: Party chief

HELSINKI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm has affirmed that Việt Nam always attaches importance to its traditional friendship with Finland.

The Vietnamese Party leader made the statement while meeting with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo in Helsinki on Tuesday afternoon (local time) within the framework of his official visit to the European country.

He emphasised that the Party, State and people of Việt Nam always appreciate and deeply remember the help and support of the Finnish people in the early period of the renewal process, especially Finland's non-refundable aid to Việt Nam in the fields of water supply and drainage, hunger eradication and poverty reduction, climate change adaptation, and forestry.

PM Orpo warmly welcomed General Secretary Tô Lâm and his wife and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation on their official visit to Finland, affirming that the trip is an important milestone to further strengthen the traditional friendship between the two countries.

He expressed his joy at the strong development of the two countries and emphasised the important significance of the upgrade of the bilateral relationship to a Strategic Partnership, opening up new and potential cooperation prospects, especially in the context of the current profound changes in the world and regional situation.

General Secretary Lâm congratulated Finland on its outstanding achievements in socio-economic development and its role and position in the European Union (EU).

Announcing some important results of his talks with President Alexander Stubb, General Secretary Lâm affirmed that Việt Nam is ready to cooperate closely with Finland to enhance the relationship on key pillars such as politics - diplomacy, defence - security, science - technology and digital transformation, education - training, environment and climate change response, culture and people-to-people exchange.

He affirmed that Việt Nam is ready to work with Finland to act as a bridge and promote cooperation between Việt Nam and the EU as well as between Finland and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The two leaders agreed to promote bilateral cooperation in all fields, from politics to economy - trade, investment, education - training, cooperation between localities and many other fields.

General Secretary Lâm stressed that the two countries need to increase delegation exchanges and contacts at high and all levels, and on cooperation channels to promote bilateral cooperation.

Regarding economy, trade and investment, the Party leader emphasised that Finland is a very potential trading partner of Việt Nam in Northern Europe and suggested Finland cooperate and share experiences with Việt Nam in building a circular economy; and at the same time, encouraged Finnish enterprises to increase investment in Việt Nam, especially in Finland's strong sectors such as maritime cooperation, renewable energy, environment, processing technology.

He also suggested Finland support the European Commission (EC) to soon remove the "yellow card" on illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing against Việt Nam's seafood exports.

Agreeing with the cooperation contents proposed by the General Secretary, PM Orpo affirmed that with the foundation of the newly established Strategic Partnership, the Finnish Government will continue to support the promotion of bilateral relations, focusing on the fields of economy - trade - investment, science - technology, green economy, circular economy, renewable energy, digital transformation, innovation, and healthcare, and creating conditions for Finnish enterprises to expand cooperation in Việt Nam.

On this occasion, the two leaders exchanged views on the international and regional situation, and issues of mutual concern; affirmed close coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums; and supported the Việt Nam - EU relationship. The two sides emphasised the importance of maintaining peace, stability, cooperation and development in each region and in the world, on the basis of international law and the United Nations Charter.

On this occasion, General Secretary Lam conveyed PM Phạm Minh Chính's invitation to PM Orpo to visit Việt Nam. —VNA/VNS