Home Politics & Law

Germany’s Hessen state ready to support Việt Nam in developing int’l financial centres

October 21, 2025 - 16:24
Việt Nam looks forward to stronger cooperation with Hessen in developing an international financial centre, as well as in labour and employment.
Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Hoà Bình (right) had talks with Hessen's Minister of Science and Research, Arts and Culture Timon Gremmels on October 21. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The German state of Hessen stands ready to support and cooperate with Việt Nam in developing international financial centres, particularly in training, consulting, and investment promotion, its Minister of Science and Research, Arts and Culture Timon Gremmels said on Tuesday.

During a meeting in Hà Nội with Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Hoà Bình, Gremmels said many German businesses and investors view Việt Nam as an attractive destination with vast opportunities and potential for cooperation.

He expressed his hope that the Vietnamese Government will continue to create favourable conditions for German investors to establish long-term and effective partnerships, serving the mutual interests and development of both sides.

For his part, Deputy PM Bình affirmed that Việt Nam always treasures and wishes to further deepen its strategic partnership with Germany, including Hessen. He noted the Việt Nam–Germany strategic partnership has expanded across multiple fields such as politics, economy, education, science, and technology.

The host also shared about his working visit to Hessen in March to study the state’s experience in developing international financial centres, and his attendance at the World Alliance of International Financial Centres (WAIFC) annual meeting in Frankfurt in October.

Việt Nam, he said, looks forward to stronger cooperation with Hessen in developing an international financial centre, as well as in labour and employment, given Germany’s growing demand for healthcare and technical workers and Việt Nam's capacity to meet it.

The Deputy PM also thanked the Hessen State Symphony Orchestra for its recent successful performances in Hà Nội and HCM City to mark the 50th anniversary of Việt Nam–Germany diplomatic ties.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the strong and fruitful partnership between the two countries, highlighting the Vietnamese-German University (VGU) as a flagship project in bilateral cooperation.

Given Việt Nam's plan to establish an international financial centre, Germany – and particularly Hessen state – has provided valuable support. The VGU has already conducted two courses in international finance and plans to offer more in the future, with students benefiting from high-quality instruction delivered by leading financial experts from Germany, including those from Hessen. — VNA/VNS

Vietnam Germany diplomatic relations

