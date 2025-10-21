PM calls on Japan's Gunma prefecture to scale up investment in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính hosted a reception for Governor of Gunma prefecture Yamamoto Ichita in Hà Nội on Tuesday, calling on the Japanese locality to expand investment in Việt Nam.

At the event, both sides expressed satisfaction with the robust development of the Việt Nam–Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which continues to yield tangible results built on growing political trust. Japan remains Việt Nam's leading economic partner, ranking as the top partner in official development assistance and labour cooperation, the third-largest investor, and the fourth-largest trading and tourism partner.

During Japanese Prime Minister’s visit to Việt Nam in April, both sides agreed to establish a new cooperation pillar in science-technology, innovation, and high-quality human resources development.

They noted the close and effective collaboration between localities as well as growing people-to-people and cultural exchange. More than 630,000 Vietnamese are currently living and studying in Japan, including nearly 16,000 in Gunma. Meanwhile, over 2,000 Japanese enterprises are operating in Việt Nam, serving as a vital bridge for bilateral cooperation.

Welcoming Yamamoto’s fifth visit to Việt Nam, PM Chính commended the prefecture’s government for actively promoting the friendship with Ninh Bình Province in the domains of economy, investment, trade, tourism, human resources, and culture.

The Government leader highlighted Việt Nam's move to enhance delegation of power to local authorities and encouraged Gunma to continue bolstering cooperation with Vietnamese localities through specific and substantive projects which could leverage each side’s strengths and deliver harmonious benefits. Besides, he suggested exploring new partnerships with other provinces and cities.

He took the occasion to invite Gunma to attend the Việt Nam–Japan Local Cooperation Forum scheduled next month, urging Gunma investments in areas where the prefecture boasts strengths such as aerospace, agriculture, manufacturing, and supporting industries, as well as in sectors aligned with Việt Nam's development priorities, including innovation, science-technology, digital transformation, green transition, and semiconductors. He also encouraged stronger business connectivity, participation in trade fairs and exhibitions, and diversification of markets and supply chains.

The Vietnamese Government is working to remove legal bottlenecks, cut compliance time and costs by 50 per cent, accelerate digital transformation, he said, calling for closer collaboration in training and receiving high-quality workforce that meet the needs of enterprises of both sides, particularly in innovation, science-technology, semiconductors, and supporting industries. He also asked for continued support and practical policies for the Vietnamese community in the prefecture.

Yamamoto, for his part, extended his sympathy to the Vietnamese people affected by recent natural disasters, hoping they would quickly return to normal life. He praised the Vietnamese community’s contributions to the prefector’s development and the relations between the two countries.

He said that many Japanese firms are joining his Việt Nam trip to explore investment opportunities in the country, asking for the Vietnamese Government’s further support to strengthen cooperation with Vietnamese enterprises and localities. — VNA/VNS