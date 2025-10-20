Politics & Law
Politics & Law

UN Secretary-General to pay official visit to Việt Nam

October 20, 2025 - 23:27
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres will make an official visit to Việt Nam from October 24 to 25 at the invitation of State President Lương Cường, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.
UN Secretary-General António Guterres delivers a speech at the UN Headquarters in New York, the US. — XINHUA/VNA photo

HÀ NỘI — United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres will make an official visit to Việt Nam from October 24 to 25 at the invitation of State President Lương Cường, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced.

During his stay, Guterres will attend the signing ceremony of the UN Convention against Cybercrime, also known as the Hanoi Convention. — VNA/VNS

Politics & Law

State President’s 2021–2026 term summarised

During 2021–2026, the President has coordinated with agencies within the political system and made a great effort to fulfil the assigned duties, thus, together with the Party, people, and army, promoting the strength of the great national solidarity, successfully implementing the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress.

