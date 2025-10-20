UN Secretary-General to pay official visit to Việt Nam

Manulife aids typhoon-hit communities in northern provinces
1.
|UN Secretary-General António Guterres delivers a speech at the UN Headquarters in New York, the US. — XINHUA/VNA photo
HÀ NỘI — United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres will make an official visit to Việt Nam from October 24 to 25 at the invitation of State President Lương Cường, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced.
During his stay, Guterres will attend the signing ceremony of the UN Convention against Cybercrime, also known as the Hanoi Convention. — VNA/VNS