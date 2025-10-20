State President’s 2021–2026 term summarised

HÀ NỘI – President Lương Cường presented a report summarising the 2021–2026 term of the State leader at the 15th National Assembly’s ongoing 10th session on Monday.

The President’s report stated that during 2021–2026, the global and regional situations have been changing dramatically and unpredictably. Domestically, alongside opportunities and advantages, there are also numerous difficulties and challenges, including many unprecedented issues. This is a term marked by significant fluctuations in organisational structure, apparatus, and personnel at various levels, from the central to local ones, including the Presidency.

In that context, the President has coordinated with agencies within the political system and made a great effort to fulfil the duties stipulated by the Constitution and law, as well as those assigned by the Party, thus, together with the Party, people, and army, promoting the strength of the great national solidarity, successfully implementing the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress, and leading the country steadily into a new era of strong development, prosperity and happiness for the Vietnamese people.

Notably, the President has made important decisions on major domestic and foreign policies, helping deal with significant issues, including the reorganisation of administrative units, the building of the two-tier local administration model, the revision of the Constitution, the consideration of international agreements, judicial reforms, national defence and security affairs, national solidarity reinforcement, and many socio-economic issues.

During the term, the State leader has visited 20 countries, attended 11 international conferences and forums, and received and held talks with 32 delegations of foreign leaders, thereby contributing to Việt Nam's substantive relations with other nations, particularly neighbouring countries, major powers, and traditional friends.

According to President Cường, one of the key lessons learned is the must to consistently adhere to the leadership of the Party, perform the functions, duties, and powers of the President as prescribed by the Constitution, laws, and the Party’s assignments, and demonstrate decisive leadership, with new thinking and innovative approaches suited to the reality.

At the same time, it is essential to strengthen close and effective coordination between the President and the NA, the NA Standing Committee, the Government, the Vietnam Fatherland Front, the Supreme People’s Court, the Supreme People’s Procuracy, ministries, central agencies, and local authorities in performing the President’s duties and powers.

He also underscored the importance of promoting the people's right to mastery, respecting the people, staying close to the people, exerting all-out efforts to serve the people, and maximising patriotism as well as the great national solidarity in building and firmly safeguarding the socialist Vietnamese Fatherland.

The leader also emphasised the need to consistently implement the Party’s guidelines on national defence, security, and foreign affairs, ensuring the interests of the nation at the highest level. He stressed the importance of resolutely protecting the country’s independence, sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity; maintaining a peaceful and stable environment for national construction and development; upholding the reputation and image of the head of State, who represents the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam both domestically and internationally, as a true symbol of the national great solidarity bloc, self-reliance, resilience, and the spirit of pure international solidarity of the Vietnamese people.

Regarding the direction for the coming period, the President stated that he, together with members of the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, and the Secretariat, will focus on leading the completion of documents to be submitted to the 14th National Party Congress and on implementing the congress's resolution.

He also emphasised close coordination with the NA and its Standing Committee, the Government, the Presidium of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee, the Supreme People’s Court, the Supreme People’s Procuracy, as well as ministries, central agencies, and local authorities in carrying out the duties of the President.

In accordance with his responsibilities and authority, the President will take actions to address obstacles and tap into all potential and resources to create new driving forces for fast and sustainable national development. He will also push forward with judicial reform to build a professional, modern, fair, and upright judiciary that better serves the nation and the people, and continue to enhance the country's foreign affairs and international integration, thereby elevating Việt Nam’s stature on the global stage. — VNA/VNS