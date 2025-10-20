Việt Nam, Belarus strengthen defence ties

HÀ NỘI — In recent years, defence cooperation between Việt Nam and Belarus has been implemented effectively, in line with their overall relationship, achieving positive results across various areas, Gen. Nguyễn Tân Cương, Chief of the General Staff of the Việt Nam People’s Army and Deputy Minister of National Defence, said on Monday.

At his talks in Hà Nội with visiting Maj. Gen. Pavel Muraveiko, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces and First Deputy Minister of Defence of Belarus, Cương underscored that the traditional friendship between Việt Nam and Belarus has been continuously consolidated and expanded. The two countries upgraded their ties to a Strategic Partnership during Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s state visit to Belarus in May, with defence cooperation identified as a crucial pillar.

The Vietnamese officer highlighted defence cooperation outcomes in delegation exchanges at all levels as well as collaboration among services and military branches, training cooperation, and military science research.

The two sides exchanged views on regional and global developments and issues of shared concern. Cương emphasised that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) plays a central role in shaping the regional architecture through ASEAN-led mechanisms. Việt Nam, he said, supports efforts to strengthen ASEAN’s unity and centrality, narrow internal differences, and promote substantive cooperation with partners.

On the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) issue, he reaffirmed Việt Nam's consistent policy of resolving all disputes through peaceful means in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). Việt Nam, he said, continues to fully and effectively implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) and expedite the conclusion of negotiations for an effective and substantive Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC).

Việt Nam pursues a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation, and development, being a reliable partner and responsible member of the international community, Cương stated. The country remains steadfast in its “four no’s” defence policy: not joining military alliances; not siding with one country against another; not allowing foreign military bases or the use of Vietnamese territory to oppose other countries; and not using or threatening to use force in international relations — for the common interest, sustainable development, and prosperity of the region and the world.

Looking ahead, Cương proposed that both sides continue to closely coordinate to effectively advance cooperation in key areas, including maintaining delegation exchanges, implementing signed agreements, expanding collaboration in training and military competitions, and supporting each other’s international defence exhibitions. He also suggested exploring new areas such as military science and military medicine.

The Vietnamese officer expressed his belief that Muraveiko’s visit would further strengthen bilateral defence cooperation and contribute to deepening the Việt Nam–Belarus Strategic Partnership for shared peace, stability, and development.

Muraveiko, who is paying an official visit to Việt Nam from October 19–22, said Belarus and Việt Nam share many similarities, saying both experienced struggles for national independence. He commended the progress made in bilateral defence cooperation, agreeing that there remains significant potential to expand ties. He affirmed that Belarus is ready to cooperate with countries with friendship policies to promote peace, stability, and development.

He thanked the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence for receiving Belarusian officers for Vietnamese language training, helping them better understand Việt Nam's culture and people, thereby fostering closer ties. He proposed that the two sides continue to enhance cooperation in training and military competitions in the time ahead. — VNA/VNS