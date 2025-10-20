Major issues raised by voters and citizens to National Assembly

HÀ NỘI — As the 15th National Assembly’s 10th session opened on Monday, voters and citizens voiced strong confidence that the Party, the State and all sectors will achieve a high degree of consensus for the upcoming Party Congresses at all levels, particularly the 14th National Party Congress, aiming to build a prosperous, civilised and happy Việt Nam.

Đỗ Văn Chiến, Politburo Member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee, declared this at the opening ceremony. The Việt Nam Fatherland Front received 114 reports containing 2,403 opinions and feedback from voters and citizens sent to the 10th session of the 15th NA.

Voters and citizens expressed their delight and highly appreciated the results of the revolutionary reorganisation of the political system's apparatus, making it lean, strong and efficient according to the two-tier local government model, which is close to the people and proactively serves them. After more than three months of operation, the commune level, having been delegated authority and power, has handled administrative procedures and public tasks more effectively.

Voters highly appreciated the Party and the State for successfully organising the 80th Anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2), as well as the exhibition on the country's achievements. Alongside striving to exceed 15 out of 15 targets for this year, voters and citizens were pleased and encouraged that the Party and State have issued many policies aimed at improving people's living standards.

These include the entire political system's involvement and highest efforts to complete the programme of eliminating temporary and dilapidated houses for poor and disadvantaged households nationwide; the policy of tuition exemption for students from preschool and kindergarten through high school; policies for periodic health check-ups and hospital fee reductions and exemptions.

Voters and citizens are still concerned about violations of fire and explosion prevention regulations, which still harbour latent risks. Natural disasters have resulted in severe consequences, seriously affecting the lives, property and livelihoods of the people.

Issues of flooding and traffic congestion in Hà Nội and HCM City lack effective long-term solutions. Furthermore, the people are also worried about the slow resolution of stalled projects, which wastes resources, harms the rights and interests of the people, and creates difficulties for business production.

Voters and citizens are frustrated about fraud that has not been thoroughly resolved, such as fraudulent phone calls inviting purchases, sales, or receiving gifts, online scams targeting vulnerable groups with less knowledge, such as the elderly, children and students. Voters and citizens are also concerned that the work of receiving citizens and resolving complaints, petitions and denunciations in some places has not received adequate attention.

Major groups of issues

Based on the opinions and recommendations from voters and citizens sent to the 10th session of the 15th NA, President Chiến presented recommendations to the Party and State.

First, the Party and State continue to resolutely direct and issue guidelines for organising the two-tier local government model after rearrangement and consolidation, prioritise investment and upgrading of digital infrastructure and synchronise the national population database information.

Second, it is recommended that the Party and State focus on directing the reception and synthesis of opinions from the people contributing to the 14th National Party Congress and focus on successfully leading the election for the 16th NA and People's Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term, selecting deserving individuals to shoulder the work, truly serving the country and the people.

Third, it is recommended that the Party and State strengthen leadership, inspection and strictly handle agencies and individuals who fail to perform their legal duties in receiving and resolving citizens’ complaints, denunciations and petitions.

Fourth, the Party and State should continue to lead and direct the work of preventing and combating fake and poor-quality goods, the situation of impersonating State agencies and exploiting cyberspace to threaten and defraud, causing social anxiety.

Fifth, the Party and State are expected to focus on reviewing, evaluating and researching comprehensive and feasible solutions regarding floods and natural disasters prevention and control, ensuring the safety of people's lives and property in the face of increasingly severe and unpredictable climate change. — VNS