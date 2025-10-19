NA Chairman calls for unity, responsibility to ensure success of historic 10th session

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn on Sunday chaired a meeting between the Standing Board of the NA Party Committee and heads of Party groups overseeing delegations of NA deputies from provinces and centrally-run cities ahead of the 10th session of the 15th legislature – the final session of this tenure.

Addressing the event, Mẫn described the 10th session as a historic and highly significant meeting with a large and complex workload. It will institutionalise the latest guidelines and conclusions of the Party Central Committee and its Politburo and Secretariat, particularly key orientations adopted at the 13th Party Central Committee’s plenum, which emphasise the need to “turn institutional reform into a competitive advantage and a driving force for development.”

The NA is scheduled to review and decide on 66 major issues, including 49 draft laws, four draft resolutions, and 13 socio-economic and budget-related matters. It will also discuss and give feedback on draft documents to be submitted to the 14th National Party Congress.

Chairman Mẫn noted that the session’s programme has been carefully and scientifically arranged, with several new methods to be introduced, such as grouping related topics for joint presentation and discussion, and conducting question-and-answer sessions in written form instead of during plenary meetings.

He urged lawmakers to uphold democracy, wisdom, and responsibility in debating draft laws, especially those with wide-ranging impacts such as the Law on Artificial Intelligence and the Law on Digital Transformation, while paying special attention to pressing issues like land management, planning, and education reform.

On economic and budgetary matters, the NA Chairman requested deputies to thoroughly study Government reports, analyse both achievements and shortcomings, and make objective assessments to improve fiscal and monetary management and ensure budgetary discipline. He stressed the need to focus on issues directly affecting people’s lives, including national target programmes.

Regarding personnel work, Mẫn reminded deputies to follow the instructions of Party General Secretary Tô Lâm on enhancing both the Party’s leadership and the people’s engagement in the NA’s activities. Personnel work must be carried out in accordance with regulations and procedures, and decisions must be made with the highest sense of responsibility, placing the interests of the Party, the nation, and the people above all else, he noted.

The top legislator also called for innovation, greater application of digital technology and artificial intelligence in legislative activities, and strict adherence to the session’s rules and discipline.

With unity, a spirit of renovation, and dedication, Chairman Mẫn expressed his belief that the 15th National Assembly will successfully fulfil its important missions during this historic session. — VNA/VNS