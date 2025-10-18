Defence Intelligence urged to strengthen capacity, uphold loyalty

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm expressed his confidence that the General Department of Defence Intelligence (General Department 2) under the Ministry of National Defence, with its potential, strength, and the coordination and support of all levels and sectors, will overcome all difficulties and challenges to successfully accomplish every assigned task.

Addressing a ceremony marking the 80th Traditional Day of Việt Nam's Defence Intelligence (October 25, 1945 – 2025) on Saturday, General Secretary Lâm, who is also Secretary of the Central Military Commission, highly appreciated and warmly commended the glorious achievements and traditions of the defence intelligence.

In recent times, the Party Committee’s Standing Board and the leadership of the General Department 2 have effectively fulfilled their central political tasks, many of which have been accomplished with outstanding results. The Department has promptly provided strategic advice to the Party, the State, the Central Military Commission, and the Ministry of National Defence, enabling the adoption of sound policies and flexible, effective responses to emerging situations, thereby avoiding strategic passivity or surprise.

To fulfil its mission in the new context, the Party chief requested that the defence intelligence continue to strengthen its class and revolutionary character, reaffirming itself as an absolutely loyal and highly trusted force of the Party, the State, the Army and the people. It must continue to effectively perform its role as the strategic intelligence agency of the Party and the State, and as the specialised military intelligence agency of the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence.

The defence intelligence is tasked with providing effective and timely support to the Party, the State, the Army, and relevant agencies at both central and local levels in assessing and evaluating situations, determining policies and strategies, and handling circumstances. It must strive to further enhance the quality of its operations and preserve the special trust that the Party, the State, and the Army have placed in it.

The Party chief also urged the sector to continuously improve its organisational structure towards greater compactness, efficiency, and alignment with its functions; to build a solid and flexible intelligence posture; and to maximise the overall strength of all methods and forces.

The sector must place special emphasis on building a contingent of revolutionary intelligence officers, those with strong political will, sharp operational insight and thinking, professional competence, and knowledge commensurate with their assigned duties. The force should ensure a proper structure, ever-higher quality, and sufficient numbers to meet both immediate and long-term requirements.

On behalf of the Party and State leadership, Party General Secretary Tô Lâm presented the Hồ Chí Minh Order to the General Department II on the occasion of its 80th traditional anniversary. — VNA/VNS