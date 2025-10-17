Vietnam Coast Guard steps up efforts to end IUU fishing violations

AN GIANG _ The Vietnam Coast Guard (VCG) on October 17 held a conference to launch an intensive campaign aimed at preventing and ending illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing violations.

The hybrid conference was chaired by Major General Vũ Trung Kiên, Deputy Commander for Legal Affairs at the Vietnam Coast Guard, connecting 11 locations across the force, with the participation of Party Committees, commanders at all levels of the VCG, and representatives from relevant coastal localities.

The VCG coordinated with other law enforcement forces and local authorities in coastal areas to combat IUU fishing. These efforts have helped reduce cases of Vietnamese fishing vessels infringing upon foreign waters.

In line with directions from the Government, the Prime Minister, the Central Military Commission, the Ministry of National Defence, and the ministry’s Steering Committee on IUU Prevention, the Vietnam Coast Guard continues to enforce the law.

The force maintains patrols at sea, focusing on overlapping maritime zones and adjacent waters between Việt Nam and Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, as well as the historic waters shared with Cambodia.

Particular attention is given to monitoring fishing vessels that lose connection with the Vessel Monitoring System (VMS), those that intentionally remove or transfer VMS equipment, and vessels suspected of crossing into foreign waters.

The VCG is also stepping up communication campaigns against IUU fishing through innovative and practical awareness-raising activities tailored to local conditions.

During the conference, participants discussed various measures to enhance the effectiveness of the campaign. These include strengthening the inspection and monitoring of fishing vessels, especially those at high risk of violating the law in foreign waters.

They also discussed inter-agency coordination, raising awareness of legal regulations and the serious consequences of IUU fishing, early warning systems for vessel monitoring, and strict penalties on violators to deter recurrence.

Kiên urged all units to follow authorities' directions, develop specific action plans, and assign clear responsibilities to each unit and individual. He emphasised the need for regular inspections and supervision of vessels performing maritime duties, timely prevention of potential violations, and strict handling of IUU fishing cases to ensure effective enforcement.

The intensified campaign reflects the coast guard force’s strong determination to eliminate IUU fishing, contributing to Viêt Nam’s efforts to have the European Commission’s “yellow card” warning lifted, enhance the country’s international reputation in the fisheries sector, and safeguard national maritime sovereignty. _ VNS