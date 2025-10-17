Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Ministry of Home Affairs announces 2026 holiday schedule for Lunar New Year, National Day

October 17, 2025 - 15:26
To ensure the required number of working days, employees will work on Saturday, August 22, in compensation for Monday, August 31.
A Lunar New Year celebration at Thăng Long Primary School in Hà Nội in early 2025. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Public employees across Việt Nam will enjoy extended breaks in 2026, with nine days off for the Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday and five days for National Day (September 2), the Ministry of Home Affairs has announced.

Under the plan, employees will have a nine-day break for Tết from February 14 to 22, 2026. For the 2026 National Day, they will have five consecutive days off from August 29 to September 2, falling from Saturday to Wednesday.

To ensure the required number of working days, employees will work on Saturday, August 22, in compensation for Monday, August 31.

Private-sector employers may decide their own holiday schedules for Tết and National Day but must notify employees at least 30 days in advance. Enterprises can choose between one to three days off at the end of the old lunar year and two to four days off at the beginning of the new lunar year, depending on their production and business conditions.

For the National Day holiday, workers will have two days off — Wednesday, September 2, and one adjacent day, either September 1 or 3.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has requested that government bodies arrange on-duty staff and organise work appropriately to ensure continuous operations and effective public service during the holidays.

Ministries, agencies and localities are encouraged to develop specific and appropriate plans and measures to promote production, business and socio-economic activities.

These efforts aim to maintain a balance of supply and demand for goods and services, stabilise prices and markets, promote economic growth and practise thrift while preventing waste before, during and after the 2026 Tết and National Day holidays. — VNS

Vietnam public holiday travel

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Việt Nam joins WTO’s dispute settlement mechanism

From a strategic perspective, joining the mechanism enhances the country's standing and voice in discussions about WTO reform. This is an opportunity for it to demonstrate its role as an active, responsible member which is ready to help shape the global trade rules of the future.
Politics & Law

Việt Nam - USA Society marks 80 years of building trust, partnership

Việt Nam Union of Friendship Organisations' President, Phan Anh Sơn expressed his wish for the Việt Nam-USA Society to expand its network of friends and fields of cooperation, not only in humanitarian activities and war consequence remediation, but also in education, culture, science, innovation, trade, the environment and sustainable development.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom