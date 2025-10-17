Ministry of Home Affairs announces 2026 holiday schedule for Lunar New Year, National Day

HÀ NỘI — Public employees across Việt Nam will enjoy extended breaks in 2026, with nine days off for the Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday and five days for National Day (September 2), the Ministry of Home Affairs has announced.

Under the plan, employees will have a nine-day break for Tết from February 14 to 22, 2026. For the 2026 National Day, they will have five consecutive days off from August 29 to September 2, falling from Saturday to Wednesday.

To ensure the required number of working days, employees will work on Saturday, August 22, in compensation for Monday, August 31.

Private-sector employers may decide their own holiday schedules for Tết and National Day but must notify employees at least 30 days in advance. Enterprises can choose between one to three days off at the end of the old lunar year and two to four days off at the beginning of the new lunar year, depending on their production and business conditions.

For the National Day holiday, workers will have two days off — Wednesday, September 2, and one adjacent day, either September 1 or 3.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has requested that government bodies arrange on-duty staff and organise work appropriately to ensure continuous operations and effective public service during the holidays.

Ministries, agencies and localities are encouraged to develop specific and appropriate plans and measures to promote production, business and socio-economic activities.

These efforts aim to maintain a balance of supply and demand for goods and services, stabilise prices and markets, promote economic growth and practise thrift while preventing waste before, during and after the 2026 Tết and National Day holidays. — VNS