Asia–Pacific serves as pillar of global growth: Vietnamese diplomat

WASHINTON DC The Asia–Pacific region, which accounts for over 60 per cent of global GDP, continues to be the pillar of global growth, innovation, and international economic integration despite global political and economic shifts, according to Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyễn Quốc Dũng.

Addressing the opening session of the 1st Potomac Dialogue 2025 hosted by the Centre for Asia Pacific Strategy on October 16, the Vietnamese diplomat said in the face of “headwinds” such strategic competition, protectionism, supply chain disruption, and climate change, economies must strengthen dialogue, cooperation, and respect for international law, while leading in digital transformation, innovation, and green and inclusive development.

He also highlighted the crucial role of APEC and ASEAN in promoting multilateral cooperation and maintaining peace, stability, and sustainable development.

The diplomat revealed that in 2027, Việt Nam will assume the APEC Chairmanship for the third time, under the theme “Connecting: Building Inclusive and Resilient Economies.”

Việt Nam is committed to working closely with the US and all member economies to address shared challenges, promote dialogue, and foster cooperation for a world that is peaceful, prosperous, and sustainable for all.

The 2025 Potomac Dialogue, themed “Bridging the Gap: The Crucial Role of the Asia–Pacific in Global Economic Security and Stability,” aims to foster open, inclusive, and substantive dialogue among stakeholders in the region; enhance mutual understanding, cooperation, and shared responsibility; and promote joint efforts to effectively address regional challenges and opportunities.

The forum brought together over 100 participants, including ambassadors and representatives from APEC member economies in the US, scholars from policy research institutes in the US, Europe, and Asia, former government officials, as well as representatives from businesses.

Following the opening session, the forum continues with four debate sessions where speakers explore challenges, opportunities, and solutions for the Asia–Pacific region. VNA/VNS