Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Asia–Pacific serves as pillar of global growth: Vietnamese diplomat

October 17, 2025 - 11:21
The diplomat revealed that in 2027, Việt Nam will assume the APEC Chairmanship for the third time, under the theme “Connecting: Building Inclusive and Resilient Economies.”
Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyễn Quốc Dũng speaks at the opening session of the 1st Potomac Dialogue 2025 on October 16. VNA/VNS Photo

WASHINTON DC The Asia–Pacific region, which accounts for over 60 per cent of global GDP, continues to be the pillar of global growth, innovation, and international economic integration despite global political and economic shifts, according to Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyễn Quốc Dũng.

Addressing the opening session of the 1st Potomac Dialogue 2025 hosted by the Centre for Asia Pacific Strategy on October 16, the Vietnamese diplomat said in the face of “headwinds” such strategic competition, protectionism, supply chain disruption, and climate change, economies must strengthen dialogue, cooperation, and respect for international law, while leading in digital transformation, innovation, and green and inclusive development.

He also highlighted the crucial role of APEC and ASEAN in promoting multilateral cooperation and maintaining peace, stability, and sustainable development.

The diplomat revealed that in 2027, Việt Nam will assume the APEC Chairmanship for the third time, under the theme “Connecting: Building Inclusive and Resilient Economies.”

Việt Nam is committed to working closely with the US and all member economies to address shared challenges, promote dialogue, and foster cooperation for a world that is peaceful, prosperous, and sustainable for all.

The 2025 Potomac Dialogue, themed “Bridging the Gap: The Crucial Role of the Asia–Pacific in Global Economic Security and Stability,” aims to foster open, inclusive, and substantive dialogue among stakeholders in the region; enhance mutual understanding, cooperation, and shared responsibility; and promote joint efforts to effectively address regional challenges and opportunities.

The forum brought together over 100 participants, including ambassadors and representatives from APEC member economies in the US, scholars from policy research institutes in the US, Europe, and Asia, former government officials, as well as representatives from businesses.

Following the opening session, the forum continues with four debate sessions where speakers explore challenges, opportunities, and solutions for the Asia–Pacific region. VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Việt Nam joins WTO’s dispute settlement mechanism

From a strategic perspective, joining the mechanism enhances the country's standing and voice in discussions about WTO reform. This is an opportunity for it to demonstrate its role as an active, responsible member which is ready to help shape the global trade rules of the future.
Politics & Law

Việt Nam - USA Society marks 80 years of building trust, partnership

Việt Nam Union of Friendship Organisations' President, Phan Anh Sơn expressed his wish for the Việt Nam-USA Society to expand its network of friends and fields of cooperation, not only in humanitarian activities and war consequence remediation, but also in education, culture, science, innovation, trade, the environment and sustainable development.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom