Việt Nam - USA Society marks 80 years of building trust, partnership

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam-USA Society needs continuing to play its pivotal role in strengthening people-to-people ties, a cornerstone of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Việt Nam and the United States, turning mutual understanding and empathy into strategic trust.

Việt Nam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) President Phan Anh Sơn, expressed his hope while he made the remarks on Thursday evening at the Hồ Gươm Theatre during a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Việt Nam-America Friendship Association (October 17, 1945 – October 17, 2025).

The event was jointly organised by VUFO and the Việt Nam-USA Society in a formal and celebratory setting.

Sơn also expressed his wish for the Việt Nam-USA Society to expand its network of friends and fields of cooperation, not only in humanitarian activities and war consequence remediation, but also in education, culture, science, innovation, trade, the environment and sustainable development.

He emphasised the need to spread the model of Việt Nam-US reconciliation, from former adversaries to comprehensive partners as Party General Secretary Tô Lâm has affirmed “Over the past 30 years, we have together created a model in international relations.”

“This is a powerful message we can share with the world,” Sơn added, “that sincerity, tolerance and the aspiration for peace can transform confrontation into cooperation, sorrow into trust and former foes into Comprehensive Strategic Partners.”

Recalling the association’s origins, Sơn said that 80 years ago, shortly after Việt Nam gained independence, President Hồ Chí Minh directed the establishment of the Việt Nam-America Friendship Association with the sincere wish that the two peoples work together for peace and progress.

In the early 1990s, the Việt Nam-USA Society was reconstituted on the basis of the original Việt Nam-America Friendship Association and the Việt Nam Committee for Solidarity with the American People, becoming a member of VUFO.

Together with hundreds of American partners through people-to-people channels, it contributed to the landmark event of 1995, the establishment of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and the United States.

Since then, VUFO and the Việt Nam-USA Society have jointly organised thousands of people-to-people exchanges, welcoming US parliamentarians, veterans, scholars, businesspeople and youth delegations to Việt Nam, and conducting programmes in culture, education, humanitarian work, scientific cooperation and post-war recovery.

“Each of these activities, large or small, has carried deep meaning of building trust, narrowing differences, connecting hearts and turning friendship between the two peoples into the firm foundation of Việt Nam-US relations,” Sơn said.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Phạm Quang Vinh, President of the Việt Nam-USA Society, said that this year’s anniversary is especially significant, 80 years of Việt Nam’s independence and 30 years of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and the United States.

“Our joy is therefore multiplied,” he said.

Looking back over eight decades, he observed, the Việt Nam-US relationship has overcome many historical ups and downs to reach unprecedented heights, from wartime adversaries to normalisation, and now to Comprehensive Strategic Partners, the highest level of partnership Việt Nam maintains with any nation.

The foundation, he added, opens new opportunities for both countries in science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, and green transition, while deepening existing cooperation in economics, education, tourism, people-to-people exchanges, war legacy remediation and regional and global collaboration.

At the same time, Vinh said that new challenges are emerging, requiring both sides to engage in dialogue and work together in the spirit of mutual understanding, cooperation and shared benefit.

He also expressed his confidence that the bilateral relationship will continue to grow stronger, building on the achievements of the past 30 years.

The Việt Nam-USA Society will continue striving to enhance its role in people-to-people diplomacy and contribute meaningfully to bilateral relation, he said.

Speaking to the press on the sidelines, Nguyễn Hải Giang, Vice President of the Việt Nam-USA Society and Editor-in-Chief of Việt Nam-US Magazine, said that the enduring strength of bilateral ties since 1945 rests first and foremost on the mutual understanding and compassion between the two peoples.

“People in both countries have taken the time to learn about each other’s culture and have shared genuine affection and respect, creating a bond that benefits both sides,” he said.

Giang also highlighted the cultural significance of the evening’s concert, noting that while many Vietnamese art troupes have performed in the United States and vice versa, it was the first time that the Johns Creek Symphony Orchestra, the very famous orchestra in the US, had come to Việt Nam, led by conductor Austin Chanu, one of America’s leading maestros.

“The artists spoke to us with warmth and a sincere love for Việt Nam and its people,” he said. “They told us they hope to return many more times.”

The event was also attended by Vũ Hải Hà, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the National Assembly Party Committee, along with representatives from ministries, agencies, the Việt Nam-USA Society, research institutes, universities and businesses.

From the US side, participants included representatives of American enterprises, associations, NGOs and individuals who are long-standing partners of VUFO.

As part of the celebrations, the audience enjoyed a special symphony concert titled “Connecting Việt Nam–US Melodies”, featuring renowned artists from both countries.

The Johns Creek Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Austin Chanu, performed classic pieces such as The Blue Danube by Johann Strauss II, Titanic Suite, In a Persian Market, Rhapsody in Blue by George Gershwin, and Fanfare for the Common Man by Aaron Copland.

Vietnamese stars including Tùng Dương, Dương Đức Hải and clarinettist Trần Khánh Quang also took the stage, offering a powerful symbol of artistic connection and friendship between the two nations. Cellist Đinh Hoài Xuân serves as the programme’s artistic advisor.— VNS