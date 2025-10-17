Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Police begin legal proceedings against fake seal case at hospital

October 17, 2025 - 08:32
The case involved 12 cosmetic product announcement certificates with suspected forged signatures and seals of the Drug Administration of Việt Nam under the Ministry of Health.
The Cần Thơ City Dermatology Hospital. — VNA/VNS Photo

CẦN THƠ — The Investigation Police Agency has initiated legal proceedings in a criminal case involving the forgery of seals and documents at Cần Thơ City Dermatology Hospital.

The announcement was made by Colonel Nguyễn Thanh Bình, Deputy Director of the Cần Thơ City Police, during a press conference held by the municipal People's Committee on Thursday.

On May 21, the Cần Thơ Municipal Police Investigation Agency received a report from the city's Department of Health regarding suspected forgery of seals and documents at the Cần Thơ City Dermatology Hospital.

The case centers on 12 cosmetic product announcement certificates believed to contain forged signatures and seals of the Drug Administration of Việt Nam (DAV), under the Ministry of Health.

These certificates are linked to HeCa Trading One Member Co., Ltd., located at No. 590/B2, Cách Mạng Tháng Tám Street, Nhiêu Lộc Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. The company is directed by Nguyễn Thị Hà Phương.

Following an inspection, police concluded that the case showed signs of criminal activity and, on June 30, issued Decision No. 198/QĐ-CSKT to initiate legal proceedings under Clause 3, Article 341 of the Penal Code.

Authorities are currently conducting further investigation and legal clarification in accordance with Vietnamese law.

In March this year, the Cần Thơ Department of Health issued a conclusion on the complaints against Director of the Cần Thơ Dermatology Hospital, in which the inspection said many complaints were valid.

Among eight complaints, five complaints were true, one complaint was false, and two complaints were partially true.

Regarding the use of cosmetics, the conclusion pointed out that the hospital imported and used 12 cosmetic products from the HeCa Company without receiving product announcement receipt from the DAV.

These products included brands such as DC Gel, MRS Bright, FAA gel, MRS Hair, HL gel, MRS Lift, Vitamin C 20 per cent, MRS Face, MD Hair, MD Bright, MD Lift Solution and Hyaluronic Acid.

The Cần Thơ Dermatology Hospital purchased the above cosmetic products for hospital use but did not thoroughly review the legal documentation related to the product announcement receipt issued by the DAV.

According to the municipal Department of Health, the purchase of cosmetics from the HeCa Company which had forged Product Announcement Certificates was assessed as very difficult to detect by the hospital's professional staff.

Related to violations at the hospital, the Inspection Committee of the Cần Thơ Party Committee is considering discipline for those involved. — VNS

