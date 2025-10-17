Việt Nam welcomes Timor-Leste’s ASEAN membership, Thailand–Cambodia's ceasefire

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam welcomes Timor-Leste’s upcoming official admission as the 11th member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng said at the ministry’s regular press conference in Hà Nội on Thursday.

Responding to a reporter’s question regarding Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s announcement on October 11 that Timor-Leste will officially become a full member of ASEAN on October 26, Hằng confirmed that the 46th ASEAN Summit held in May decided to admit Timor-Leste as the bloc’s 11th member. The admission ceremony is scheduled to take place during the 47th ASEAN Summit on October 26.

Việt Nam welcomes Timor-Leste’s official membership in ASEAN and believes that the country will make active contributions to the joint efforts in building a resilient, innovative and people-centred ASEAN Community, the spokeswoman stated.

Hằng added that Việt Nam will continue to assist Timor-Leste in strengthening its capacity and ensuring its effective participation in ASEAN’s cooperation processes.

At the same press conference, the spokeswoman also responded to another question concerning recent remarks by Malaysian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohamad Hasan, who said on October 14 that US President Donald Trump would attend the 47th ASEAN Summit and expects to witness the signing of a ceasefire agreement between Thailand and Cambodia on this occasion.

“Our position on this issue has been stated on multiple occasions. Việt Nam welcomes and highly appreciates the efforts and mediation of countries, especially Malaysia in its role as ASEAN Chair in 2025, as well as the positive cooperation of Thailand and Cambodia in promoting the peaceful settlement of their differences based on the fundamental principles of international law, the United Nations Charter, the ASEAN Charter, and the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC), and in the spirit of ASEAN’s friendship and solidarity for the benefit of both Thailand and Cambodia, and for peace and stability in the region and the world,” Hằng said. — VNS