German Festival in Hà Nội celebrates 50 years of Việt Nam - Germany relations

HÀ NỘI — A vibrant space of culture, cooperation and creativity unfolded by Hoàn Kiếm Lake on the evening of October 17 as the German Festival (Deutschlandfest) officially opened, marking 50 years of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and the Federal Republic of Germany (1975–2025).

Under the theme “Celebrating Joint Development Cooperation”, the event runs until October 19 and features a wide range of cultural, economic and educational activities showcasing the long-standing partnership between the two nations.

The opening ceremony on Đinh Tiên Hoàng Street was attended by Ambassador of Germany to Việt Nam Helga Margarete Barth, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng, representatives of ministries, international organisations, development agencies, and thousands of Hà Nội residents.

Ambassador Barth highlighted Germany’s three decades of cooperation with Việt Nam, from early support for social welfare to joint work on tackling global challenges such as climate change, energy transition and sustainable growth. She said the festival was both a commemoration of shared achievements and a reaffirmation of Germany’s commitment to supporting Việt Nam’s green and sustainable future.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng affirmed: “Fifty years may not be a long journey, but it is a meaningful one, during which Germany has stood alongside Việt Nam through difficult times, throughout the Đổi mới process and the country’s socio-economic development today. I am pleased to see many of today’s booths representing effective areas of cooperation between the two countries, such as the career guidance bus in education and vocational training, the ‘magic cube’ introducing sustainable development in Việt Nam through technology, and cultural and sports exchanges between German women’s football clubs and Vietnamese citizens.”

The Deputy Minister highlighted that the participation of nearly 40 German organisations and enterprises, along with representatives from the states of Bremen, Hessen and Thuringia, reflected not only the flourishing relationship between Việt Nam and Germany but also the growing partnerships between Việt Nam and German states and cities.

“In Hà Nội — a city recognised by UNESCO as the City for Peace — I hope the two countries will continue to promote international cooperation for peace, stability, security and sustainable development, while effectively responding to global challenges such as climate change, food security, energy security and pandemics,” said Deputy Minister Hằng.

Throughout its three days, the festival offers Vietnamese visitors an opportunity to explore German culture through music, sports, cuisine, technology and education. Street performances, cultural exchanges and interactive exhibitions reflect the shared values and modern partnership between the two countries.

This year’s edition brings together around 40 German organisations and businesses active in development cooperation, culture, science and the private sector. Booths are creatively designed to display achievements in bilateral cooperation through photographs, technology, products and interactive installations.

Following the opening ceremony, Đinh Tiên Hoàng Street transformed into a lively German-themed pedestrian space filled with music, dance and culinary delights. Visitors enjoyed traditional dishes such as grilled sausages, pretzels and German beer, alongside cultural and artistic performances celebrating the friendship between the two nations.

Creative exhibition spaces also highlight Germany’s contributions to Việt Nam’s sustainable development, featuring projects in energy transition, environmental protection, education and innovation.

The German Festival 2025 stands as a milestone of friendship, trust and shared vision between Việt Nam and Germany. Beyond celebrating the past five decades of partnership, it opens new opportunities for cooperation in education, energy, technology and culture – key pillars for a sustainable future. — VNS